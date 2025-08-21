Marvel’s Spider-Man Update Sounds Bad for Fan Favorite Version of Spidey

Jeff Trammell has just delivered a new update for the upcoming second season of one of Marvel Studios Animation’s most popular Disney+ shows, but this spells bad news for the series’ alternate version of Spider-Man. While Tom Holland is set to return as his live-action version of Peter Parker in 2026’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, he is no longer the only Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 2026 will also mark the return of the MCU’s new animated Spider-Man, but a new update suggests his future is looking very dark indeed.

“We’re pushing things further and elevating the drama and the threats even more for season 2,” revealed Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man creator Jeff Trammell on X in response to voice actor Aleks Le’s comments about the upcoming season 2 being “more tragic” than the first (via The Direct). “We’re working hard on it and can’t wait for you all to see what we have planned next for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man!” Le and Trammell’s comments imply Spider-Man will be pitted against more powerful villains, putting him in even more danger, and putting the lives of those he loves at risk.

What Can We Expect From Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2?

Both the first and second seasons of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man were confirmed to be in development together at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Originally, the series was intended to explore the unseen origin story of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU, but the series evolved to instead follow a completely new Spider-Man variant, voiced by Hudson Thames (What If…?, Ghosts). This version had Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) as a mentor instead of Tony Stark, had different best friends to his live-action counterpart, and went up against even more formidable villains, all of which will be developed in season 2.

After the season 1 finale in February 2025, Trammell confirmed that Gwen Stacy would be appearing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, while Parker’s friendships with the likes of Nico Minoru (Grace Song), Lonnie Lincoln (Eugene Byrd), Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson), Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang), and more will also be challenged and explored in more detail. Most excitingly, however, Le (who voices Amadeus Cho) and Trammell’s new comments suggest that Spider-Man will fight new villains in season 2, which could possibly even hint at Norman Osborn’s transformation into the Green Goblin.

“More tragic” could hint at some dark and gritty new stories for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which might even hint at potential deaths. Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Finesse (Anjali Kunapaneni) are spying on Oscorp, so could be in danger, while Aunt May (Kari Wahlgren) might be on the chopping block after the reveal that Peter Parker’s father, Richard (Josh Keaton), is still alive, but incarcerated. Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man season 2 is gearing up to be a more mature, thrilling, and grounded adventure for Thames’ wall-crawler. The follow-up series doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date.

