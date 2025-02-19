Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Brings Back Fan-Favorite Marvel Animation Star in a Perfect Surprise Role

The first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped with two episodes filled with breathtaking action scenes, emotional character development, and a surprising connection to its first episode. Still, despite giving fans a satisfying conclusion, Season 1 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man still leaves enough breadcrumbs for Marvel Studios to follow in the already-renewed Seasons 2 and 3. For instance, the season finale teases the villains Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson Thames) will face next and the personal challenges Peter Parker will have to overcome in his personal life. The most shocking revelation of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, though, comes with a nod to the fan-favorite The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1

In the final episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, several loose scenes tease the stories that will be told in Season 2. In one of these scenes, Aunt May (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) makes a suspicious visit to prison to discuss a matter of uttermost importance with an inmate. That inmate is revealed to be none other than Richard Parker, aka Peter’s father. In just a few seconds, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man pulls the rug from under our feet, revealing that Peter’s father is still alive and has been convicted of an unknown crime. Aunt May is not only aware of the situation but is actively hiding the truth from her nephew.

We don’t know how Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will approach the Richard Parker subplot, but the scene also creates an unexpected passing-of-the-troch moment. That’s because Richard Parker is being voiced by Josh Keaton, who voiced Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series.

Josh Keaton Connects Two Spider-Man Animated Series

Image courtesy of Disney XD

The Spectacular Spider-Man premiered in 2008 to critical acclaim and great audience numbers. The series retold Peter Parker’s history as he became Spider-Man and faced increasingly dangerous foes. Sadly, despite the series’ success, The Spectacular Spider-Man was canceled after only two seasons and 26 episodes, a victim of IP disputes between Sony and Disney during the latter’s acquisition of Marvel. The TV show had been planned to run for five seasons, making its early cancelation all the more tragic.

Beyond the slick visuals and confident writing, The Spectacular Spider-Man also won over fans with its talented voice cast, led by Josh Keaton as Peter Parker. Keaton delivered such a beloved version of Spidey that the character even got a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

It’s only fitting that Keaton takes the role of Peter Parker’s father almost two decades after he voiced the teenage hero. This creative choice gives a special meaning to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s astonishing scene, tying together different Web Crawler adaptations into the same behind-the-scenes web.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

Did you recognize Keaton’s voice in the Richard Parker scene? What do you think Richard’s role will be in the show’s second season? Let us know in the comments!