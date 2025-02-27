Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Execs Have Great News About Future Season Release Dates

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, told Collider that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will maintain an annual release schedule following Season 2, signaling a long-term commitment to the animated series. While viewers will need to wait slightly longer than a year for the second season to arrive, subsequent seasons should follow a more consistent yearly pattern, providing fans with regular installments of the web-slinger’s adventures. The Disney+ series, which recently concluded its critically acclaimed first run, presents an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) mentors young Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) instead of Tony Stark.

“We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it,” Winderbaum revealed during the interview. “What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there’s a bigger gap between Season 1 and Season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that’ll be similar in Friendly. We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for Season 2, but then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully.” His phrasing suggests Marvel envisions Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man continuing well beyond the already-confirmed third season, with no apparent endpoint in sight.

The announcement reinforces Marvel’s growing investment in animation as a core pillar of their content strategy following the success of X-Men ‘97 and What If…? This long-term approach allows the creative team, led by showrunner Jeff Trammell, to develop more ambitious story arcs and character development than typically possible in limited series. The studio’s confidence in the property also reflects the enduring popularity of Spider-Man, whose latest live-action film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, grossed over $1.9 billion worldwide despite the effects of the pandemic era on theaters.

Everything We Know About Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is already generating substantial buzz. Series creator Jeff Trammell recently announced that Gwen Stacy will join the cast, sharing the first look at the character on social media. This revelation confirms Spider-Gwen/Ghost-Spider introduction to the series, although it remains unclear whether this version of Gwen will be from another dimension like her comic counterpart or native to the show’s timeline.

The upcoming season will likely address numerous plot threads from the Season 1 finale. The conclusion saw Peter and his fellow ex-Oscorp interns establishing the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), funded by Harry Osborn (voiced by Zeno Robinson) after he breaks from his father’s influence. Meanwhile, Norman Osborn’s storyline took a sinister turn with revelations about his experiments with genetically altered animals, a prototype glider, and acquisition of alien symbiote material—classic elements pointing toward his transformation into the Green Goblin and the introduction of Venom.

Production on Season 2 is already well underway, with Winderbaum previously commenting on the scripts. “I’ve read all the scripts for Season 2. We’re halfway through the animatics, and what Jeff is building brick by brick in this show is starting to pay off,” he explained. While an exact release date hasn’t been announced, his comments suggest fans can expect Season 2 to arrive sometime in mid-2026, with subsequent seasons following annually thereafter.

All 10 episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 are now streaming on Disney+.

