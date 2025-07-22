10 Best Marvel Animated Shows, Ranked

When it comes to animated superhero series, Marvel has a rich legacy that spans decades. From Saturday morning staples to Disney+ hits, Marvel’s animation catalog is filled with bold storytelling, iconic characters, and some truly unforgettable theme tunes.

While the MCU continues to evolve on the big screen and streaming platforms, its animated side has often delivered stories that continue to resonate with fans both old and new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With so many series to choose from, we decided to take on the near-impossible task of ranking the ten best Marvel animated shows of all time. From retro nostalgia to modern reinvention, these series represent the very best of what Marvel animation has to offer. So, pull on your PJs, grab your favorite bowl of cereal, and get ready for a list you can use for the perfect Saturday morning marathon! Let’s dive in.

10) Spider-Man Unlimited (1999–2001)

Never without its charm, Spider-Man Unlimited took Peter Parker into uncharted territory.

Set on Counter-Earth and filled with futuristic twists, this series reimagined Spider-Man in a darker, edgier world where he faced off against the animal-human hybrids known as Bestials, and a very different version of Venom and Carnage.

Though it only lasted 13 episodes, the show gained a cult following for its bold narrative and distinct visual style. It introduced high-concept sci-fi elements and new challenges for Peter Parker. The show also debuted a new nanotech suit, years before such upgrades were standard in the MCU. But this might have been its curse at the time, as it was seen as “too ahead of its time”, and lasting only 13 episodes. But it’s aged surprisingly well in today’s multiverse-obsessed media landscape. For fans of alternate timelines and offbeat Marvel concepts, this series is a hidden gem worth revisiting.

9) Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010–2012)

Ask any hardcore Marvel animation fan, and they’ll tell you that Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was canceled far too soon. Premiering just before The Avengers film took over the world in 2012, this series brought together classic Avengers like Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Panther, along with deep-cut characters like Kang the Conqueror and the Wrecking Crew.

What made Earth’s Mightiest Heroes so compelling was its commitment to long-form storytelling and its embrace of Marvel Comics lore. Many felt that the series was a love letter to fans of the comics, and many still consider it the definitive animated version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. The show’s arcs were interconnected and layered beyond individual episodes. This prolonged storytelling style created a sense of narrative weight rarely seen in superhero cartoons at the time. It respected its audience’s intelligence and never shied away from complex themes or character development.

With excellent voice acting and a killer theme song, it’s a must-watch for any fan who feels the MCU versions could dig a little deeper.

8) The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008–2009)

The Spectacular Spider-Man quietly delivered one of the most character-driven, emotionally rich interpretations of Peter Parker ever put on screen. Developed by Greg Weisman (known for Gargoyles and Young Justice), the show balanced high school drama, superhero action, and classic villains with unmatched finesse. For many fans, the shows cancellation still hurts, especially given the critical praise and devoted fanbase it built in just two short seasons.

Weisman’s version of Peter Parker was young, vulnerable, and constantly learning, making it one of the most relatable Spideys we’ve ever seen.

7) Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013–2015)

Often underrated, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. gave us something a Hulk-led ensemble team in an animated format, something Marvel hadn’t done before. Featuring Hulk, Red Hulk, She-Hulk, Skaar, and A-Bomb, the series leaned into action-comedy while also exploring themes of acceptance and redemption.

The series broke the fourth wall in inventive ways, was voiced by an A-list cast including Fred Tatasciore (Lower Decks) and Mr Krabs himself, Clancy Brown, who helped bring Hulk’s world to life beyond the usual smash-and-dash routine. While it may not have hit the same cultural highs as other Marvel shows, Agents of S.M.A.S.H. was a bold and fun experiment that deserves more love.

6) What If…? (2021–2024)

Marvel Studios’ first animated foray into the MCU timeline, What If…? is a full-fledged part of the universe, and a major cornerstone of the Multiverse Saga. Featuring alternate takes on familiar characters — like Peggy Carter as Captain Carter or T’Challa as Star-Lord — the series plays with canon in fascinating ways.

With its uniquely stylized and cinematic animation style, the show is a treat for the eyes, but the show’s true strength lies in its flexibility. One episode can be a grim zombie apocalypse, the next a cosmic espionage thriller. The anthology format allows the series to experiment wildly with tone, genre, and form. As the Multiverse Saga continues to unfold, What If…? remains one of the most ambitious entries in Marvel’s storytelling toolbox.

5) Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994–1998)

Before Tobey Maguire donned the red-and-blue suit, Spider-Man: The Animated Series helped solidify Peter Parker as Marvel’s flagship hero in pop culture. This show introduced many fans to Venom, the Sinister Six, and even the idea of a Spider-Verse before it was the multi-colored movie extravaganza we know today.

Airing alongside X-Men: The Animated Series in the ‘90s, Spider-Man was packed with serialized arcs that introduced complex characters like Felicia Hardy (aka Black Cat), Morbius, and even Blade. The animation may seem dated today, but its storytelling and heart still hold up.

It also deserves credit for being one of the first animated superhero shows to go fully serialized. Peter’s journey across five seasons included real consequences, emotional growth, and a surprisingly touching finale. The show tackled Gwen Stacy, Madame Web, and even a proto-Kingpin years before Netflix did.

4) Guardians of the Galaxy (2015–2019)

While James Gunn was busy turning the Guardians of the Galaxy into MCU live-action darlings, the animated series was there to flesh out their universe in deeper ways. Airing on Disney XD, this show followed Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, and Groot on adventures that spanned the galaxy and sometimes even time. The series drew influence from the MCU movies but incorporated its own comic book flair, with appearances by Adam Warlock, Nova Corps, and even Howard the Duck.

It blended humor, action, and cosmic weirdness in all the right ways. And while it leaned younger in tone, it still carried strong continuity across seasons, giving its characters real arcs and emotional moments. And despite the soundtrack not being filled with ‘70s rock hits, it was still a vibe. For fans craving more space-bound Marvel chaos, this series hit all the right notes.

3) X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997)

X-Men: The Animated Series defined a generation of Marvel fans in the ‘90s, and we have the theme song stuck in our heads to prove it. This series wasn’t afraid to tackle the big subjects. Topics like racism, addiction, and genocide were brought to the forefront through the show’s mutant metaphors, while never talking down to its young audience.

Its character roster was deep with fan favorites like Gambit, Rogue and Jubilee, and its storytelling was bold. It adapted classic arcs like “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and “Days of Future Past” with surprising faithfulness. And, arguably, became the first animated superhero series that felt like must-watch TV.

Beyond the social allegories, it gave us unforgettable character moments. From Jean Grey’s internal struggle to Magneto’s tragic backstory, the series added emotional depth to the mutant metaphor. The voice work and dramatic orchestration still hold up today, and its impact on the broader X-Men fandom can’t be overstated. This wasn’t just a cartoon—it was cultural touchstone. The show’s legacy is so strong, it earned a direct sequel almost 30 years later—but more on that later.

2) Marvel’s Spider-Man (2017–2020)

We know, we know. There’s been a few Spidey his on this list. But for good reason, and Marvel’s Spider-Man is no different. This show didn’t rehash old stories but instead dared to redefine what an animated Spider-Man could be for Gen Z fans. This version gave us a younger Peter Parker who was still learning the ropes while dealing with the pressures of science school and supervillains.

What sets this show apart is how it blended influences from comics, video games, and the MCU to create something truly its own. With fresh takes on characters like Doctor Octopus and symbiote-powered storylines that rivaled any big-screen showdown, the series became a cornerstone of modern Spider-Man lore.

And with arcs that introduced Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy (and her identity as Spider-Ghost), and even Spider-Girl, it built a full-fledged Spider-Family that felt authentic and exciting with a full-blown Spider-Verse that felt cohesive and modern. It also wasn’t afraid to get dark when it needed to, especially during the “Maximum Venom” arc. Smart, heartfelt, and highly bingeable, Marvel’s Spider-Man represents the best of the Spider-Man Animations out there.

1) X-Men ’97 (2024–Present)

What happens when you revive one of the most beloved animated superhero shows of all time? You further elevate its iconic status. Rightly taking the top spot on our list is X-Men ’97, the spiritual successor to the original X-Men: The Animated Series. Its return in 2024 showcased stunning animation, bold storytelling, and a commitment to honoring its roots while pushing boundaries. It’s one of the rare revivals that both honors the past and builds on it.

Picking up right where the original left off, the show wastes no time diving into weighty issues like identity, trauma, and the politics of coexistence. Its updated visuals and cinematic approach helped it feel both nostalgic and brand new. From Magneto’s unexpected leadership role to Jean’s clone drama and the reimagining of the Genosha storyline, this series doesn’t pull any punches. Our own past reviews have praised its precision in storytelling. If Season 2 continues at this level, it will cement itself permanently as definitive X-Men adaptation.