Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: Every Villain Teased for Season 2

Marvel Studios’ Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man wrapped up its debut season today on Disney+, marking a significant milestone in Peter Parker’s (voiced by Hudson Thames) journey from an uncertain teenager to a confident superhero. The show has garnered critical acclaim for its fresh take on Spider-Man’s early days, reimagining the young hero’s origin story in a world where Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo), not Tony Stark, becomes his first mentor. As the series explores themes of responsibility, trust, and the price of power, it distinguishes itself through complex character relationships and thoughtful world-building. With Marvel already announcing the series’ renewal through Season 3, fans can look forward to watching Peter’s continued evolution and the expansion of his world, particularly as new threats emerge to challenge our friendly neighborhood hero.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1

Beyond establishing villains who will undoubtedly return in future episodes, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s finale plants seeds for several classic Spider-Man antagonists to debut. Each of these teases builds naturally from the events of Season 1 while promising to push the series in darker and more complex directions. Here’s our comprehensive breakdown of every villain set up for Season 2:

Doctor Octopus

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Otto Octavius (voiced by Hugh Dancy) experiences a catastrophic fall from grace in the finale that cements his path toward becoming Doctor Octopus. After supplying various criminals with advanced weaponry from his underground lab, Otto finally faces justice when General Ross (voiced by Travis Willingham) approves a raid with support from Iron Man (voiced by Mick Wingert). Following the arrest, Norman visits Otto in prison, revealing that he orchestrated the scientist’s downfall and ensuring all of Octavius’ research and inventions now legally belong to Oscorp.

This reveal becomes Otto’s breaking point, leading him to swear deadly vengeance against his former colleague. In the finale’s closing scenes, we see Otto designing a sophisticated mechanical suit based on the tentacle-like appendages he briefly used to fight law enforcement during his arrest. These schematics provide a glimpse of Doctor Octopus’s iconic mechanical arms.

Green Goblin/Venom

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The potential emergence of Norman Osborn as both the Green Goblin and a symbiote host stems from three key developments in the finale. First, during Spider-Man’s near-fatal confrontation with Scorpion (voiced by Jonathan Medina), Norman saves Peter using a specially designed glider, which the finale confirms is still in development. Not coincidentally, the glider is one of Green Goblin’s most iconic tools in the comic books. In parallel, Norman has been secretly using Peter’s blood samples to attempt recreating Spider-Man’s powers, hoping to own the patent to manufacture superheroes. This genetic research lays the groundwork for Norman’s own potential physical enhancement.

The situation grows more complex through Project Monolith, Norman’s secret initiative housed in a bunker beneath Oscorp. Abusing the work of Oscorp interns Jeanne (voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni), Asha (voiced by Erica Luttrell), and Amadeus Cho (voiced by Aleks Le), Norman creates a gateway to harvest limitless resources from space. When Doctor Strange (voiced by Robin Atkin Downes) portals in to warn against opening the door to the cosmos, Norman activates the wormhole anyway, inviting a symbiote creature to Earth. The resulting battle between Spider-Man, Strange, and an alien ends with the beast being sent back through the portal, but Norman secretly recovers a small piece of the symbiote that remains behind. This discovery, combined with his continued genetic research, points toward two possible developments: either Norman creates Venom as a separate entity, or he combines the symbiote’s power with his developing Green Goblin technology to become an unprecedented threat.

Tombstone

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

During the climactic battle with Scorpion, Lonnie Lincoln (voiced by Eugene Byrd) is exposed to an experimental gas that grants him superhuman strength. He uses these newfound abilities to fight alongside Spider-Man, seemingly indicating a potential hero in the making. This impression strengthens when Harry Osborn (voiced by Zeno Robinson) invites Lonnie to join the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (W.E.B.), a new company Harry establishes after abandoning his father’s influence. W.E.B. aims to support young scientists like Asha (voiced by Erica Luttrell) and Jeanne Foucault (voiced by Anjali Kunapaneni) while maintaining ethical standards – a direct response to Norman’s questionable practices at Oscorp.

However, the season’s final moments reveal a different truth. In his last scene, we find Lonnie meeting with members of the 110th Street gang, who now view him as their leader. More tellingly, his fingertips have begun turning gray, the first visible sign of his transformation into Tombstone, suggesting his exposure to the experimental gas has triggered a more extensive physical metamorphosis. His acceptance of the W.E.B. invitation while simultaneously leading a criminal organization positions him as a dangerous double agent within Harry’s new venture.

Kingpin

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Before Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel Studios revealed Vincent D’Onofrio would voice the series’ version of the Kingpin. Though Wilson Fisk never appears on screen in Season 1, Daredevil’s (voiced by Charlie Cox) expanded presence in the finale suggests the crime lord’s imminent arrival. The episode reveals Matt Murdock has established Jeanne Foucault as his protégé Finesse. Jeanne has infiltrated Oscorp as an intern to help Daredevil in his investigation, and now she’s asked by the Man Without Fear to accept Harry’s W.E.B. invitation, positioning her as an undercover operative within the organization. Since we still don’t know what Daredevil is looking for, he will undoubtedly return for Season 2, likely bringing the Kingpin with him.

Scarlet Spider

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Norman’s ongoing experiments with Peter’s blood samples lay the groundwork for a potential clone storyline that could introduce the Scarlet Spider. In Marvel comics, Ben Reilly is a clone of Peter Parker, created as part of a complex genetic experiment that blurs the lines between science and identity. Designed to be genetically identical to Peter, Ben initially believed himself to be the original Spider-Man, only to discover he was a clone. Norman’s demonstrated willingness to cross ethical boundaries in genetic research creates a natural pathway for introducing a character like Ben Reilly. The possibility of a genetically identical duplicate of Peter Parker would challenge the hero’s understanding of self and introduce a complex new dynamic to the show’s exploration of heroism and identity.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.

