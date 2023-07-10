Zoe Saldana's Special Ops: Lioness Releases New Trailer for Paramount+ Series

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Special Ops: Lioness, the new original series executive produced by and starring Zoe Saldaña. Special Ops: Lioness is the latest show to come from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and is an espionage thriller that's inspired by an actual U.S. military program. Zoe Saldaña isn't the only big name on the streamer's cast, however, as she's joined by Laysla De Oliveira, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, and Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman, with the latter also serving as an executive producer.

The trailer for Special Ops: Lioness starts off with a voiceover by Zoe Saldaña, speaking to Laysla De Oliveira about how she's turned over her life to the former in her fight to bring down terroristic threats. The tension level is already at a 10, and we're only a minute into the video. Nicole Kidman's character oversees the Lioness Program, and is featured checking in with Saldaña to make sure the mission is going according to plan. Of course, the mission takes a turn for the worst, which is where the real excitement kicks in.

Paramount+ Renames Zoe Saldaña Series

When word of Zoe Saldaña's involvement in Special Ops: Lioness first came out, the show was only referred to as Lioness. It wasn't until Paramount+ released the first official photo in May that we learned the streaming series would be titled Special Ops: Lioness. The first-look photo featured Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman together talking between building columns.

Special Ops: Lioness joins Taylor Sheridan's growling slate of programming on Paramount+, which also includes the Yellowstone spinoffs 1923, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, and Tulsa King, as well as the upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

What Is Special Ops: Lioness About?

The Paramount+ description for the show reads, "SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA's efforts to thwart the next 9/11."

Special Ops: Lioness also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. It debuts Sunday, July 23 with two episodes on Paramount+.