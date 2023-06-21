Yellowstone's Matthew McConaughey Spinoff Gets Big Update From Taylor Sheridan

The future of the Yellowstone franchise is at an interesting turning point, with reports suggesting that the flagship series could be ending upon the exit of series star Kevin Costner. Reports had indicated that Yellowstone could continue in one way or another in a new series, which would be led by Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan confirmed the first details surrounding the planned new series. The eventual Yellowstone spinoff, which he has only figured out "the broadest strokes" of, will have Yellowstone in the title, and will "lean heavily" on a new locale and cast.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said of McConaughey. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Will Yellowstone end?

According to previous reports, the decision to end Yellowstone is being considered due to an issue with shooting schedules involving Costner, who stars in the current series as John Dutton. Reportedly, Costner only wanted to spend a week shooting the second batch of Season 5 episodes, as opposed to the 50-65 days that he has in the past.

"We have no news to report," the statement from the Paramount Network spokesperson reads. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

