Morgan Freeman Joins Taylor Sheridan's New Paramount+ Series

Taylor Sheridan is one of the biggest names in television these days having created big hits like Yellowstone and its many spinoffs as well as the new series, Tusla King. Sheridan manages to cast some huge actors in his projects, and the upcoming Lioness is no exception. Last summer, it was announced that Sheridan was officially stepping into a larger role on the upcoming Paramount+ series, which he created. It was previously announced that Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira would be starring in the project, and it was revealed this month that Nicole Kidman had joined the cast. According to a new report from Deadline, the show is also set to feature Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman.

Lioness is an espionage series based on a real-life CIA program produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. Freeman is set to play Edwin Mullins, "the United States Secretary of State in the show." The show stars De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, "a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives."

According to a previous press release, Kidman is playing Kaitlyn Meade, "the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on." You can read about the rest of the cast below:

"Lioness will also feature Jill Wagner as Bobby, a CIA Special Activities Division operative; Dave Annable as Neil, Joe's husband and the father of their two daughters; LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan as Tucker and Two Cups, respectively, both experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe's team; Austin Hébert as Randy, a tech specialist in charge of surveillance; Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Joe and Neil's daughter; Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah, the daughter of a billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism; and Jonah Wharton as Tex, another member of Joe's team."

