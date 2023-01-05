Nicole Kidman to Star in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness on Paramount+

The Taylor Sheridan Cinematic Universe continues to grow and the creative behind Yellowstone has scored some iconic stars for his shows, including Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in the spinoff series, 1923. Last summer, it was announced that Sheridan was officially stepping into a larger role on one of his newest projects, Lioness, the upcoming Paramount+ series that he initially created. It was previously announced that Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira would be starring in the project, and Paramount revealed today that Nicole Kidman has also joined the cast.

According to the press release, Lioness is an espionage series produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+. Kidman will also serve as an executive producer under her production company, Blossom Films. You can read a description of Kidman's character here: "Kidman will play Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on." You can read about the rest of the cast below:

"Lioness will also feature Jill Wagner as Bobby, a CIA Special Activities Division operative; Dave Annable as Neil, Joe's husband and the father of their two daughters; LaMonica Garrett and James Jordan as Tucker and Two Cups, respectively, both experienced CIA Special Activities Division operatives on Joe's team; Austin Hébert as Randy, a tech specialist in charge of surveillance; Hannah Love Lanier as Kate, Joe and Neil's daughter; Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah, the daughter of a billionaire businessman with ties to terrorism; and Jonah Wharton as Tex, another member of Joe's team."

Sheridan initially created Lioness as part of his overall deal with Paramount, which also includes established shows like Yellowstone, its prequel shows 1883 and 1923, and Mayor of Kingstown as well as Tulsa King, Land Man, and a Bass Reeves series.

"Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home," MTV Entertainment president Chris McCarthy said in a statement when Sheridan renewed his overall deal in 2021. "We couldn't be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor's boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms."

Are you excited about Lioness? Tell us in the comments!