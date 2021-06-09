NBC Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons

✖

Another popular TV series has gotten the ax, as NBC pulled the plug on a fan-favorite dramedy series after just two seasons. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist was in limbo following its Season 2 finale and, despite its critical acclaim and dedicated following online, many felt that it wouldn't continue. However, there were reports of talks at NBCUniversal to move the musical series over to the Peacock streaming service for a third and final season. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be happening either.

According to TVLine, NBCUniversal was planning to move Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist to Peacock in order to film eight more episodes and wrap up the story of the show. However, talks apparently broke down this past week and the plans were axed. This means that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is really over, so the Season 2 finale will now serve as the series finale.

Over the course of two seasons, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist earned itself a pretty dedicated fanbase, but the audience was just too small to keep it going. The second season averaged just 1.8 million viewers and a 0.35 demo rating, making it one of NBC's lowest-rated dramas.

One of the most unfortunate things about this cancellation is that the second season ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. The series was about a woman named Zoey who could hear the "heart songs" of other people, which manifested themselves into musical numbers on the show. The final episode revealed that Max, Zoey's love interest, could now hear her heart song.

While speaking to TVLine after the finale, showrunner Austin Winsberg opened up about what the reveal could mean for the characters if the series was able to continue.

“Just in terms of thinking how could Zoey and Max work long-term, for me, it was important for Max to have an understanding of what it’s like for Zoey to experience heart songs,” Winsberg said. “And I also like the idea that Max could know what’s going on in Zoey’s head as well. And certainly, from a romantic comedy perspective, to be able to play stories where these two people are in a relationship, but they also know exactly what the other person is thinking about, felt like ripe ground for storylines.”

It doesn't look like we'll get to see what happens next, and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will end with that cliffhanger.

