Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Creator Hopeful for More Movies

Musical comedy series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist had an incredibly loyal fanbase and earned positive reviews from critics, but it was cancelled by NBC after just two seasons. The Roku Channel helped the series wrap up its Season 2 cliffhangers with a holiday movie called Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, which went on to earn an Emmy nomination and generate even more excitement about the show. Naturally, people are wondering if there will be more movies or holiday specials in the future.

Austin Winsberg, creator of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, recently spoke to Variety about the Emmy nomination and the potential future of the franchise. While there is nothing confirmed just yet, Winsberg said that he's got "a million stories left to tell" in the Zoey's universe, and he'd absolutely continue the trend of holiday movies as long as a network or service wants to pay for them.

"There's an endless amount of love songs that could work for Zoey's Extraordinary Valentine's Day, a bunch of spooky songs we could use for Zoey's Extraordinary Halloween," he explained. "If someone wants to make a film about Arbor Day, I'm happy to think of songs about trees and nature!"

During the same interview, Winsberg opened up about bringing Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas to Roku and taking the opportunity to actually give fans closure after Season 2.

"We had ended Season 2 on a massive cliffhanger, but we had many new stories we still wanted to tell. To be able to create a resolution, give the fans clarity and live with these characters one more time meant everything to me," Winsberg said.

"It was certainly a challenging assignment," he continued. "It was important to make the movie feel accessible so that audiences that may not have seen the original show could also enjoy it. At the same time, we knew there were several loose threads that needed to be addressed through a structure that felt authentic for a movie and not just like two big episodes of the show."

Do you want to see more movies from Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist in the future? Let us know in the comments!