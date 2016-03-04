Zootopia+ Series Confirmed to Premiere in November on Disney+

Zootopia+ is officially headed to Disney+ this fall. During a panel at Friday's D23 Expo, Walt Disney Animation confirmed that the short-form series which was originally announced during the Disney Investor's Day back in 2020 will debut on Disney+ in November with the six-episode anthology series following various residents of the Zootopia world, including Flash the Sloth, Fru, Gazzel's backup dancers, and more.

Additionally, the panel revealed episode titles for the series, giving fans a bit of a taste at what they can expect from the series. Those titles are "The Real Rodents of Rodentia," "Duke the Musical," "Hopp on Board," "The Godfather of the Bride," "So You Think You Can Prance," and "Dinner Rush".

Zootopia+ is a follow up of sorts built off of the popular film, Zootopia. First released in 2016, Zootopia followed the story of an unlikely partnership between a rabbit police officer, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), and a red fox con artist, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), as they work together to uncover a criminal conspiracy involving the disappearance of predators in the titular city where anthropomorphic animals coexist. The film brought in over a billion dollars for Disney when it was released and there have also been talks of a sequel, though there has not yet been any official announcement. Zootopia also won the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Movie Award, and Annie Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

Fans of the original film will know just how large the world of Zootopia is and that the film only gave a glimpse at just a very small part of it. It seems that Zootopia+ will offer viewers a chance to expand on that world while still bringing back some fan favorite Zootopia supporting characters as well. Zootopia+ will be directed by Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad, both of whom were involved with the original film — Correy as an animator and Trinidad as a writer.

Zootopia+ is set to debut on Disney+ on November 9.

Are you looking forward to Zootopia+? Is there a Zootopia character you are most excited to see return in Zootopia+? What project announced or updated at D23 Expo are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!