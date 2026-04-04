PC Gamers Have 2 More Days to Play One of the Best Survival Games For Free

These days, buying new games can be pretty expensive. With budgets stretched tight, it can be hard to know how to spend your limited gaming funds. Checking out critic and player reviews can definitely help us decide which games will be worth our time. But there’s really nothing like trying a game for yourself to know for sure if you’re going to love it. That’s where limited-time offers to check out video games for free can really come in handy. And right now, PC gamers on Steam and Epic Games can check out one of the best survival games of all time for $0.

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Developer Unknown Worlds is gearing up for the long-awaited release of Subnautica 2. This highly anticipated sequel is set to arrive in Early Access in May. But before gamers finally get to check out the follow-up, the developer is celebrating the original game that started it all. From April 2nd to April 6th, Subnautica is completely free to download and play via Steam and the Epic Games Store. And if you like what you see, you can buy the game to keep at an impressive 75% off discount until April 9th on Steam and April 7th on the Epic Games Store.

Subnautica Gets Free Weekend on PC, With Xbox Free Play Days to Follow

Image courtesy of unknown worlds

If you’ve yet to have the pleasure, allow me to introduce you to Subnautica. This open-world survival game tosses players into the ocean depths. There, you’ll need to get creative to survive as you explore coral reefs, cave systems, and the open ocean while fending off dangerous underwater wildlife. It takes place on an alien planet, so the underwater world is as strange as it is vast and mysterious.

Subnautica came out in 2018 and has maintained a steady Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam ever since. The game combines beautiful graphics and survival mechanics with the kinds of horror you can only get in the depths of the sea. This has made it one of the most beloved survival games in recent history, and it’s well worth checking out if you’ve yet to play it. From now until April 6th, you can play Subnautica on PC entirely for free. Once the free weekend period expires, you’ll need to buy the full game at its discounted price of $7.49 to keep playing.

Image courtesy of unknown worlds

This PC free weekend is just the beginning. Soon after this free trial period ends, Subnautica will join Xbox Free Play Days. From April 9th to 12th, Subnautica will be available for Xbox gamers for free. The full details haven’t yet been revealed, so it’s unclear if it will be a Standard Free Play Day (requiring a Game Pass subscription) or a Free Play Days for All event. But if you play on Xbox or PC Game Pass, definitely stay tuned for a chance to experience Subnautica for free again later this month.

Subnautica is currently available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as mobile. Its highly-anticipated sequel, Subnautica 2, will hit Early Access sometime next month. That makes now a great time to try the original for free to see what you’ve been missing.

Have you played Subnautica yet? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!