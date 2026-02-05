Wildly Popular Open-World Survival Game Is Headed to Switch 2 in 2026

Since it launched on Steam in Early Access, Valheim has become one of the most popular survival games around. Late last year, Iron Gate and Coffee Stain confirmed that Valheim would expand to PS5 in 2026. This led many fans to speculate that a full 1.0 release was on the horizon, as PlayStation doesn’t typically support Early Access titles. Today, the reveal of a Switch 2 edition of Valheim further solidifies these rumors.

During the February 5th Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, fans got a first look at Valheim on Switch 2. The hit survival game will arrive on Nintendo’s hybrid console in 2026, likely alongside the PS5 port as the “indie phenomenon approaches its full 1.0 release on PC.” This more or less confirms that the full release of Valheim is headed our way in 2026.

Valheim Confirmed for Switch 2 As the Road to 1.0 Continues

Image courtesy of Iron Gate and Coffee Stain Publishing

Currently, Valheim is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, as an Early Access/Game Pass Preview title. It has maintained a steady and dedicated fan base over the last 5 years. Valheim offers survival and exploration gameplay in a vast, Viking-inspired open world. It supports 1-10 players, with gamers affirming it’s fairly well-balanced for solo gamers and big groups alike. Throughout Early Access, Valheim has received several major updates, with new biomes, weapons, armor, and more. When it hits its full release, Valheim will feature a total of 8 biomes for players to explore solo or with friends.

Though it’s been quite popular on PC and Xbox Series X|S, many gamers (myself included) are eager to see Valheim arrive on other consoles. This doesn’t tend to happen until a game’s full launch, so it’s likely that the confirmed Switch 2 and PS5 release date will come alongside Valheim 1.0’s release. And now, we know that the game will be hitting both of these consoles in 2026. You can get a sense of what the game will look like on Switch 2 in the reveal trailer below:

Given Valheim‘s focus on multiplayer, let’s get the big question out of the way. Yes, Valheim will have full cross-play support between platforms. So if you’ve been waiting to join your friends who play on PC, that’ll be an option, whether you opt for PS5 or Switch 2. Valheim also make use of Switch 2’s touch screen for menus, though there is no mention of Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

Valheim currently boasts a Very Positive rating on Steam and has already sold over 12 million copies in Early Access. Hitting PS5 and Switch 2, along with the full 1.0 release, will no doubt solidify this indie hit as one of the best survival games released in recent years. As of now, no confirmed date for PS5 and Switch 2 has been announced, but both ports are expected in 2026.

Have you played Valheim in Early Access, or are you waiting for it to hit 1.0 and console?