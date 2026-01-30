5 Upcoming Survival Games to Look Forward to in 2026

For many years, survival games have become a staple in many gamers’ rotation. The struggle to keep your player fed and housed, along with in-depth crafting and base-building mechanics, make these games incredibly satisfying to play for a long time. Many of them offer solid co-op options for building a virtual realm with friends, and there are some great single-player survival games out there, too. From classics that helped define the genre to newer survival games with massive audiences, there are already some great options to scratch the survival gaming itch. But that doesn’t mean it’s not fun to look forward to what’s new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some big Early Access survival games, like Enshrouded and Valheim, are confirmed or expected to hit 1.0 this year. That alone makes 2026 an exciting time to be a survival game fan. But along with these highly anticipated full releases, there are quite a few other upcoming survival games to keep on your radar in 2026. From cozy twists to long-awaited sequels, this year’s lineup is looking pretty impressive – and this list just scratches the surface.

5) Outbound

Image courtesy of Square Glade Games

Platform(s): PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date/Window: Q2 2026

This indie open-world survival crafting game centers on a camper van for maximum exploration goodness. Set in a “utopian near future,” this game invites you to build your own camper van into the ideal base for surviving and thriving as you roam the vast open world. Outbound offers both a single-player and 4-player co-op experience. It is currently expected to release for multiple platforms in Q2 2026.

Because your camper van is always on the move, Outbound offers new challenges based on each environment you travel through. You’ll need to find sustainable power sources to keep your van running and adapt your build to suit the landscape. And of course, don’t forget that you’ll need to keep some crops alive as a food source on the go! With soothing 3D graphics and a beautifully rendered world to explore, Outbound looks like a delightfully cozy spin on open-world survival crafting.

4) Dragon Survival

Image courtesy of Depth

Platform(s): PC via Steam

Release Date/Window: 2026 (Early Access)

If you’ve always dreamed of having your own dragon a la How to Train Your Dragon or Fourth Wing, this game should definitely be on your radar. It’s part RPG, part survival crafting, but with dragons. From the looks of it, this will be a fully single-player-focused game, at least for now. Dragon Survival has set its sights on a 2026 Early Access release window, so it should be arriving on Steam sometime this year. It currently has a free demo, offering players a quick look at what to expect.

Dragon Survival pairs players with an adorable baby dragon to raise, then drops them right into a world full of both resources and dangerous threats. On a mysterious collection of floating islands, you’ll need to collect resources, build up your temporary home, and take on the island’s rulers to escape. Each island offers a unique environment and survival challenge, and yes, it looks like you’ll fly between them on the back of your very own dragon.

3) Solarpunk

Image courtesy of Cyberwave and rokaplay

Platform(s): PC via Steam, Consoles (Specifics TBD)

Release Date/Window: 2026

Another game that runs with the floating island concept is Solarpunk. But in this open-world survival crafting game, you won’t find dragons. Instead, Solarpunk is set in a futuristic world full of airships and gadgets to uncover. The game offers both single-player and co-op modes. It currently has a 2026 release window, with a full release on PC and consoles in the works. If you want an early look, there’s a free demo available on Steam.

Solarpunk is a first-person survival game with stunning 3D graphics depicting a lush, yet futuristic world. Players will use resources to gather sustainable energy, grow food, craft new gadgets, and build up their base. And yes, you’ll be able to automate processes as you unlock more sophisticated tech, all while exploring the vast world of floating islands on your own airship.

2) Under a Rock

Image courtesy of Nordic Trolls and Gameforge

Platform(s): PC via Steam

Release Date/Window: TBD (Early Access)

Prefer your games to have a prehistoric, rather than a futuristic, setting? Under a Rock brings players into a world inhabited by giant wildlife and prehistoric peoples roaming the land. It’s geared at 1-10 players, with online and local co-op. Under a Rock is expected to launch into Early Access on Steam soon, and is already listed on the PlayStation and Xbox stores, suggesting a console release in the works as well.

Under a Rock may not have a release window, but it does have a staggering number of wishlists across platforms. The devs recently provided an update on their progress, and that included revealing that the indie survival game has over 450K wishlists and counting. The game brings players into a procedurally generated open world full of strange creatures and hostile environments. You will explore the world and work to survive, all while interacting with cute but lethal prehistoric critters.

1) Subnautica 2

Image courtesy of Unknown worlds and Krafton, Inc.

Platform(s): PC via Steam and Xbox Series X|S

Release Date/Window: 2026 (Early Access)

Subnautica is arguably one of the most beloved survival games from the last decade. The original came out back in 2018, after several years in Early Access. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting its sequel, Subnautica 2, which is expected to hit Early Access on Steam and Xbox in 2026. The sequel brings back the open-water survival vibes of the first game, with a brand-new adventure. It will offer both single-player and co-op for up to 4 players.

This sequel is billed as “the next chapter in the Subnautica” universe. It brings players to a new underwater world, with a new story to uncover. You are exploring a distant world, but something doesn’t seem quite right, despite your ship’s AI insisting all is well. You’ll study mysterious life forms, develop tools to explore the depths, and encounter various biomes in a strange new world.

What new survival games are you looking forward to checking out in 2026? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!