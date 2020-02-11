MVP to Appear on WWE Raw Tonight in VIP Lounge Segment With Drew McIntyre

Weeks after his surprise return at the Royal Rumble, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) will be back on Monday Night Raw this week for a special edition of the VIP Lounge segment. Porter competed in a match on Raw the following night against Rey Mysterio, then stated in an Instagram post afterwards that he was done wrestling inside a WWE ring. However in a backstage video before the show, Porter said just because he was done wrestling doesn't mean he's done with the company. He then announced that Drew McIntyre would be his guest for the segment.

Elsewhere on Raw this week, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Asuka and Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and The AOP will take on Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and the Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag match.

Porter's retirement post read, ""One for the history books," Porter said. "My FINAL WWE match took place on Monday Night RAW against my close friend and legend @619iamlucha A great way to close out that chapter. The end of my career looms larger every month. It's been one HELL of a ride! I'm not finished just yet. But soon. Very soon. Thank you @wwe and the #wweuniverse for all the love!!! What an amazing week I've had."

The two-time former United States Champion originally worked for WWE from 2005-10, then went on to have stints in New Japan, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and MLW.

In an interview with TV Insider leading up to Monday's episode, Lynch explained why she was granting Asuka a rematch after struggling to beat her for more than a year prior to January's Royal Rumble.

"Why did I do it? Because I needed to prove that beating her wasn't a fluke. No, I'm lying. I don't need to prove anything to anybody. I am 'The Man.' I am the greatest of all time," Lynch said. "But you know what? I like a good risk. I like a good challenge... If you're not scared to fail, you can achieve anything or do anything really. I think that has been my motto the whole time. I've risked it all and come out successful and better than I have before."

