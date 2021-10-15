Adam Cole on His First Month in AEW, The Inspiration for His Wildly Popular Entrance Theme and A Possible Future Undisputed Era Reunion

Mere weeks after his WWE contract expired, Adam Cole made his shocking arrival in All Elite Wrestling at the end of this year’s All Out pay-per-view. In the month since then, Cole has reunited with his old friends in The Elite and clashed with the likes of Frankie Kazarian, Christian Cage, Jurassic Express and Daniel Bryan. Given his relationship with Britt Baker and his longtime friendship with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Cole already had a pretty good idea of what AEW was going to be like when he put pen to paper on his first contract. But, as he explained in a recent interview with ComicBook, his experience with the company so far has actually been better than he expected.

“So to me, it’s over exceeded those expectations,” Cole said. “I had seen AEW kind of develop into this awesome pro wrestling promotion, kind of from its inception. Considering I’ve been really close with the Young Bucks for years, been close with Kenny Omega for years. And then kind of getting a firsthand experience seeing all the cool stuff that Britt got to do and all the cool stuff that the company as a whole got to do. And kind of seeing that momentum build from the outside was a cool perspective for me.

“So of course, I was excited that the idea of starting at AEW and working there,” he continued. “My expectations were high. But once again, from All Out going forward, I’ve just been having the absolute time of my life. It’s so great to see some of my really good friends. It’s great to work in the same company as my girlfriend Britt and the fans have just been absolutely outrageous in the best way possible. So between the super talented roster and the rowdiest pro wrestling fans on the planet, it’s been incredible.”

Check out the full interview with Cole below!

How do you keep getting the best entrance themes everywhere you go?

I am a lucky duck. I’m very, very lucky. So yeah, it’s been so cool.

First and foremost, I’ve gotten the chance to work with some of the most talented people in the world when it comes to making really cool entrance music. Like for example, (Mikey) Ruckus has done such an awesome job with so many themes and me getting to be hands-on with him and kind of tell him my exact concept and my exact idea. Because I’m one of those people that I’ll have an idea in my brain, but I can’t really put pen to paper. Or in his sense, I can’t make the notes match up and make the song sound cool.

But he would take an idea of mine, which was very vague by the way. I think all I had mentioned was I wanted it to have a strong Rage Against the Machine feel. And then also I had a song in Ring of Honor called “Something For You” that was pretty popular amongst some people. And I wanted like a taste of that as well. And he ended up kind of using very similar drums within that song into my current song. But man, it’s been so cool. I don’t know how I got so lucky for like every single stage of my career having really, really cool songs. But I’m pumped about it.

Back in NXT, you accomplished everything a wrestler could possibly do and became the face of the brand. Is that your same mindset here in AEW?

Absolutely. Yeah, 100%. So I’ve been, again, talking about luck, but also hard work. I’ve been very fortunate in almost every company that I’ve worked for, I’ve gotten a chance to really shine and showcase myself as a top star wheter it’s Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, NXT, and hopefully someday AEW. That has always been my mentality, to go as far with this as I possibly can.

Now, the nice thing is the older I’ve gotten, the more I’m able to kind of sit back and smell the roses a little bit. When I was younger, I was so like nose-to-the-ground focused on, okay, get to the main event. Have the best match on the show. And almost not focusing on enjoying the journey or the process. So for me, I promised myself, with a place that’s fun as AEW, every single journey, every single step, I’m going to enjoy. I’ve been doing that these past few weeks and having the time of my life. But at the end of the day, absolutely, of course, someday, I want to be the face of AEW.

We didn’t get to see it on Dynamite, but did you get the chance to meet up with Bobby Fish when he first arrived on Dynamite last week?

We did. I love Bobby. As many people know, me, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong were kind of attached to the hip for nearly four years prior to this. So to have Bobby be involved in AEW is really exciting for me. Again, he’s a great friend of mine. He’s a guy I’ve known for over a decade. And he’s really, really talented. I thought he really showcased how good he is against Sammy Guevara for the TNT title this past week. And I’m excited to see more of what he can do. But at the end of the day, those days are so, so busy. But me and Bobby made sure to take a few minutes to re-connect and chat. And it was so great to see him face to face.

As soon as Fish signed, fans started pointing out that half of The Undisputed Era is now in AEW. Do you think the group will ever reunite in this company?

Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never. But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that’s all true. That’s true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I’m very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what’s best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I’ve always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what’s best for them. So, yeah, I guess we’ll see.

People who follow you on Twitch know that you’ve had the chance to play some Halo Infinite. What do you think of it so far?

Man, it is fantastic. So I do stand by this and I know anyone who follows me on Twitch knows that I’m a massive, massive Halo fan. And I really do feel like this could be the Halo game that almost brings Halo back into the mainstream. And what I mean by that is not saying that Halo is not main mainstream. Halo is the franchise of the Xbox in a lot of ways. Tons of people know what Halo is, but I’m talking about like a bunch of people who have never played Halo before, or a bunch of people who maybe stopped playing Halo around Halo 2, Halo 3, and then finally getting super, super into it again. Like I’m talking like (Call of Duty) Warzone levels of popularity, right? Because the gameplay is so fun, is so original. It’s addicting. The guns feel great. The movement feels great. The sound design is awesome. The level design is awesome. A million customization options. The music, my God, the music is so, so good. I can’t wait. I am like the number one Halo internet fan boy, and I could not be more excited for the game. It’s awesome.

I recently heard you list some of your favorite games of all time and you mentioned Red Dead Redemption 2. If, god willing, Rockstar ever makes a third game, what direction do you think they go with that?

Oh my God, I don’t know. I was talking to a buddy of mine from back home just recently about this. Like where the story could possibly go, considering, I mean, I won’t get into the details of the game, but with 2 taking place before 1, that makes it very interesting. But thinking about the idea of where 3 would go, I would almost think it would be maybe one of the children. Maybe Jack Marston, John Marston’s kid, gets involved in some sort of, as Hangman Page would say, “Cowboy stuff.” But man, it’s very, very tough to say. But that’s the one that’s coming off the top of my head. But my God, that game… That game was one of those gameswhere when I wasn’t playing it, I was thinking about it. I think the story was just so well done. So whenever they do make a third one and whatever that story may be, I’m very confident they’re going to knock it out of the park because 1 and 2 were great.

Between the songs you did with Da Party and your recent rap verse, I have to ask — when’s the album dropping?

Oh God, we are a long ways from that, my friend.

He’s super, super talented, and I’d like to give him as much credit as possible. On the Twitch channel, there’s a gentleman by the name of Awkward Vegas; that is his social media account. And he has done a ton of video game hip hop tracks that are totally original, that lots of times I’ll play during my streams. And there’s one thing that we did for Stream 250, where I was on a track with him. And listening to myself next to him was so embarrassing. But it was my first one and everyone was going easy on me. But man, he is so, so talented. And he’s inspired me to want to get more creative in other aspects of entertainment or music or what have you. Because I’m a really, really big hip hop fan. So maybe slowly but surely, we’ll get to a point where I can release a full album. We’ll see. We’ll see. But I’m nowhere near close to that point yet.

This week’s AEW Rampage will air live from Miami on Friday night at 10 p.m. ET along with a one-hour Buy-In on AEW’s YouTube channel beginning at 9 p.m. ET. A new episode of AEW Dynamite will air on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET. Both shows will air on TNT.