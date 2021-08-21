AEW Fans Hope AJ Lee Joins CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling

Tonight was a pretty epic night for wrestling fans, as CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the wrestling world during tonight's AEW Rampage, revealing that he had indeed signed with All Elite Wrestling. The pop he received was enormous, and his return got everyone talking on social media and all kinds of topics trending. That included ice cream bars, best in the world, and cult of personality, but it also included former WWE superstar and Punk's wife AJ Lee, and pretty soon fans from all over were reacting with requests for AJ to come out of retirement and join Punk in AEW.

Lee was a three-time Diva's Champion when she retired from WWE and was one of the promotion's biggest female stars, but she chose to retire from active competition due to the issues between WWE and Punk. At that point in time Punk had revealed many of his issues with the company and what happened during his time with WWE on Colt Cabana's podcast, and that caused quite a bit of tension and stress for Lee, as did the fact that soon after one of WWE's doctors had a lawsuit filed against Punk.

So she was effectively caught right in the middle, and as you can imagine, that cannot be a great work environment. She decided to retire, and since then she's become an author and started Scrappy Heart Productions, but it seems fans have not forgotten just how great she was in the ring.

If Lee wanted to jump back into the ring, she would no doubt bolster a women's division in AEW that has a lot of talent but could use someone with Lee's experience and skill in the ring. It's one of the reasons Punk signed with AEW, to work with all of the young talents, and she could no doubt have some amazing matches with people like Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Anna Jay, and more.

