Former WWE Star AJ Lee to Co-Write 47 Ronin Sequel

✖

Deadline broke the news on Tuesday that former WWE star AJ Mendez (then known as AJ Lee) will be teaming up with Lucifer actress Aimee Garcia to write the script for the upcoming sequel to the 2013 Keanu Reeves film 47 Ronin. Mulan's Ron Yuan is set to direct the film.

"AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film," Garcia said in the report. "Director Ron Yuan's vision to blend martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we'd like to thank the team at 1440 for being so supportive."

"As creators of color, we're honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads," Mendez added.

Mendez's previous writing includes her autobiography "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts and Breaking the Rules," which made The New York Times Best Seller list. She and Garcia then launched Scrappy Heart Productions content company in 2020 with the goal of elevating diverse voices in the entertainment industry. As a duo, the pair wrote the GLOW vs. The Babyface and Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World comic books series for IDW Publishing.

"Growing up, we didn't feel represented on screen, so with D.I.Y attitudes, scrappy fighting spirits, and a lot of heart, we worked to become those characters for ourselves," Mendez told Variety back when Scrappy Heart was launched. "Now, we want to make diverse heroes the stars of their own stories across media and give the next generation the stories we didn't have."

While she isn't hounded about possibly returning to wrestling nearly as much as her husband Phil Brooks (CM Punk), Mendez has discussed the topic in the past.

"I'd say never say never," Lee told FS1 back in 2019. "Every time I've said never in my life, I wound up doing the thing. 'I'd never date a wrestler; I'd never date another wrestler.' Then it ended with me marrying one. I don't know what the future holds. So, not to hold your breath but never say never."