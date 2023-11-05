AEW Announces Winter is Coming Date for Dynamite

An AEW fan-favorite event is making a return later this year. During the first match of tonight's episode of AEW Collision, AEW revealed that a Winter is Coming special edition of AEW Dynamite would be returning in 2023, and it will take place on December 13th. This year's Winter is Coming will take place at the College Park Center in Arlington Texas (via Fightful), and the event has been a favorite since it started in 2020. It's not known which matches will take place at the event just yet, but there has always been an AEW World Championship match at Winter is Coming, and that tradition is likely to continue, so MJF will probably be defending his Title that week.

Several memorable moments have occurred at past Winter is Coming events. That includes the AEW debut of Sting, which has become synonymous with the event, and that same event also included Kenny Omega defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

2021's Winter is Coming was a bit less memorable, but still featured an AEW World Championship match between then Champion Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson, though it did end in a time-limit draw. Wardlow, Hikaru Shida, and MJF were also featured in the episode that year.

2022's edition was a bit more eventful and was headlined by MJF defending his Championship from Ricky Starks. It wasn't just the Title on the line though, as the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring was also up for grabs, and MJF walked away the victor. The fourth match in the best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and The Elite was also held, and Death Triangle would walk away with a 3 – 1 lead in the series. Jungle Boy, House of Black, Action Andretti, and Ruby Soho all got victories as well.

As for this year's Winter is Coming, no matches have been announced, but there are some possibilities. Wardlow already confronted MJF and is likely to get a Title shot, but it wasn't known if that would be at AEW World's End or something else. Winter is Coming could very well be the home for that match, though Samoa Joe is also continuing his campaign to battle MJF for the Title, and that could be a perfect match for the event as well. MJF is currently slated for a match against Jay White at Full Gear, and if White defeats him, it could change the Title picture and the list of challengers in a major way.

As for the AEW Women's Championship, Hikaru Shida could end up defending her Championship, but it's not known who might be in that spot. Like MJF, Shida is set to defend her AEW Women's Championship at Full Gear, where she will face Toni Storm. If Storm defeats her, we will likely have a new list of contenders for Winter is Coming, but we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can find the current card for AEW Full Gear below.

AEW Full Gear 2023 Card:

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (C) vs. Jay White

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Toni Storm

AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jon Moxley

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne

Are you excited for Winter is Coming, and which matches do you want to see? Let us know in the comments, and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!