Chris Jericho Just Suffered One of the Biggest Upsets of His Career at AEW Winter is Coming

Chris Jericho lost what he had labeled as a "tune-up" match at AEW's Winter is Coming this week. "The Ocho" dropped the AEW World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle this past Saturday and was still noticeably angry about the loss days later. He took on a local talent, Action Andretti, and it first it looked like it would be a normal squash match when he landed a Codebreaker early. But Andretti kicked out, and eventually rallied his way into hitting a Standing Shooting Star Press and pinning the eight-time former world champion.

Andretti celebrated with the fans in attendance while Jericho looked utterly shocked in the ring. According to CageMatch, Andretti has wrestled 87 matches in his career and has popped up in promotions like GCW and CZW. He had previously wrestled four times on AEW Dark & Dark Elevation, though went 0-4 against contracted talent. Tony Khan announced shortly after the match that Andretti had been signed to an AEW contract

Did we just witness the BIGGEST. UPSET. in the HISTORY of professional wrestling?!?! @ActionAndretti just BEAT @IAmJericho in his #AEWDynamite debut!!!!



