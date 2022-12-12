Ricky Starks Spoke With Cody Rhodes Ahead of AEW Winter is Coming (Exclusive)

For the first time in his All Elite Wrestling tenure, Ricky Starks finds himself alone. The Absolute One broke onto the scene by challenging Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship, impressing enough to earn himself a contract with Tony Khan's promotion. From there, Starks aligned himself with Team Taz, regularly standing side-by-side with Hook and Brian Cage while also tagging with Powerhouse Hobbs. For nearly two years, Starks had the support of the ECW legend's faction, but that changed drastically earlier this year. After losing the FTW Title to Hook, Hobbs attacked Starks, executing a double turn and effectively disbanding Team Taz altogether.

While Starks hits the ring by his lonesome now, that's not to say that he doesn't still have people in his corner behind the scenes. As seen on Rhodes To The Top, Starks and the aforementioned Cody Rhodes developed a bond while the American Nightmare was in AEW, and that friendship still exists to this day.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley, Starks revealed that Rhodes texted him after his victory in the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament.

"He sent me a text, a very nice text," Starks said. "That's a guy that's always in my corner and vice versa. To see me in that moment, I think hopefully I did him proud. He didn't outright say it, but that's Cody for you (laughs). I hope I did him proud."

Beyond his recent accomplishments, Starks noted that he communicates with Rhodes on the regular.

"I still talk to him on a daily basis," Starks continued. "Still ask him for advice. He's just a good guy to have, if not just for friendship."

As he approaches the biggest match of his career this Wednesday, Starks added that he feels like he's been put in positions to excel.

"I've gone through a few tests on live TV, if you really think about it," Starks pointed out. "My debut match was against Cody, and then my first match on Dynamite was in a main event against Mox and Darby. I've had these tests, and I think as a singular person, I've done the best that I can."

While he has seen strides, Starks believes that he has only scratched the surface when it comes to his singles career.

"I think there's been some improvement, especially as a singles star," Starks said. "I don't think we're fully there yet. I don't think we've really opened the door on the singles run for me. That's not to say that it won't happen, I'm just saying we've had a late start to it."

Starks challenges MJF for the AEW World Title this Wednesday at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming.