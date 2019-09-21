AEW and Cody Rhodes Celebrate Batman Day

In case you were unaware, Saturday is Batman Day. The holiday is celebrated on the third Saturday of September, and this year the Caped Crusader is celebrating his 80th anniversary.

Cody Rhodes of All Elite Wrestling didn’t want his new wrestling company to be left out, so he took to Instagram to post a photo of Batman next to the AEW logo. It’s done in the same style as when AEW announces a new talent signing, complete with the “is All Elite” tag line.

There are events planned all over the world to celebrate Batman Day, including several cities that will have the Batman logo illuminating their skies. The list of cities going all out with the Bat Signal at 8:00 p.m. local time include:

Melbourne at Fed Square

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Rome at Roma Termini

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB

New York the Domino Sugar Refinery

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

Fans can follow the festivities with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker. As cities flip the switch illuminating the famous insignia, the Batman Bat-Tracker will mirror the real-time projections. Additional information on Bat-Signal celebrations and Batman Day activations can be found at Batman80.com.

Additionally, the Empire State Building in New York City will glow yellow in celebration of the D.C. Comics hero.