AEW and Cody Rhodes Celebrate Batman Day

In case you were unaware, Saturday is Batman Day. The holiday is celebrated on the third Saturday of September, and this year the Caped Crusader is celebrating his 80th anniversary.
Cody Rhodes of All Elite Wrestling didn’t want his new wrestling company to be left out, so he took to Instagram to post a photo of Batman next to the AEW logo. It’s done in the same style as when AEW announces a new talent signing, complete with the “is All Elite” tag line.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Check it out below.
View this post on Instagram
There are events planned all over the world to celebrate Batman Day, including several cities that will have the Batman logo illuminating their skies. The list of cities going all out with the Bat Signal at 8:00 p.m. local time include:
- Melbourne at Fed Square
- Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing
- Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building
- Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11
- Rome at Roma Termini
- Paris at Galeries Lafayette
- Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
- London at the Senate House
- São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB
- New York the Domino Sugar Refinery
- Montreal at Complex Dupuis
- Mexico City at Torre Reforma
- Los Angeles at City Hall
Fans can follow the festivities with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker. As cities flip the switch illuminating the famous insignia, the Batman Bat-Tracker will mirror the real-time projections. Additional information on Bat-Signal celebrations and Batman Day activations can be found at Batman80.com.
Additionally, the Empire State Building in New York City will glow yellow in celebration of the D.C. Comics hero.