Beth Phoenix Reportedly No Longer Under Contract With WWE

A former WWE women’s champion and WWE Hall of Famer is parting ways with the company after nearly two decades. According to PWInsider it has been confirmed by several WWE sources that Beth Phoenix‘s contract has expired. Phoenix retired from full-time in-ring competition back in 2012 but has done a few short runs since then, the longest stretch being in 2019. Her last official WWE match took place last February at Elimination Chamber where she teamed with her husband Edge against Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. After that she also tried out commentary with the NXT brand but chose to step away in 2021 to spend more time with her family.

Should Phoenix choose to remain involved in wrestling the obvious natural fit would be in AEW where her husband is currently signed to a contract. Although he is injured, he’s made it clear that he plans on retiring with AEW so her being part of his final ride like she has been the last few years definitely doesn’t feel out of the realm of possibilities. She’s already ingrained into his entrance theme music as she’s the voice behind the iconic, “you think you know him?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aside from the obvious, Phoenix could definitely lend an expert hand in the women’s division whether it be backstage or on-screen. It’s the hottest it’s been in a long time with Toni Storm and Mariah May’s hot feud set to boil over in a few weeks at AEW All In as well as Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker — the current face of AEW against the very first woman to sign with the promotion in 2019. There’s certainly unlimited untapped potential for Phoenix in the ring. Copeland has been outspoken about his AEW schedule and how it has positively impacted his time with family.

Phoenix was signed to WWE’s developmental territory OVW from 2004 until 2007 when she finally made it to WWE. During her time with the company, Phoenix rose to the top of the division with her powerhouse persona, entering the men’s Royal Rumble in an iconic fashion and eliminating The Great Khali but quickly getting tossed out by CM Punk. She is a three-time WWE Women’s Champion as well as a former Divas Champion and has entered two women’s Royal Rumble matches — the inaugural match in 2018 as well as the 2020 event.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on Phoenix and her status within wrestling.