Zoey Stark Comments on WWE Raw Faction’s Shield Comparisons

Since Sonya Deville has returned to WWE television, she has aligned herself with both Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler who were previously a tag team but clearly struggling a bit to get their footing with fans. Enter Deville who is working as a heater of sorts for the women, but it has already turned things around. Fans are loving the trio and their dominant presence on WWE Raw every week, and they are even intertwined in a storyline with Damage CTRL, Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. With the women’s tag team division so hot and cold, it’s definitely a great way to reheat things and keep it fresh. Stark feels the same, telling Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture that she was excited to get the group started.

“I was really excited, actually. So, when we first heard that we were going to get this little group started. It was a lot of excitement between all three of us, really, but between Shayna and I, we were super stoked to finally get Sonya in the mix and get to — like, yeah, there’s other female factions, but I think we really stand out,” Stark said. “Also, we’re all really excited to show that side of us, and there’s more people to play off of with the three of us, so it’ll be fun,” she said. “Sonya has been so cool and so easy to talk with. I already know Shayna. We’ve been working together for probably six months. So Sonya, when she came back, she’s just been easy to talk to. We’ve been just, excuse my language, shooting the shit, you know? Just figuring each other out and how we vibe, and we, all three of us, have really good chemistry that we’re excited to show on TV at some point” (h/t: Fightful).

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as ‘The Shield’; Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark on WWE Raw.

Zoey Stark on The Shield Comparisons

Something that has come up on social media over the last few weeks is how the three women resemble The Shield, a once dominating faction comprised of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (AEW’s Jon Moxley). The future WWE Hall of Famers left a lasting impression on WWE that remains strong a decade after their debut and despite them no longer being together. “It’s been very, very interesting. Some comments were like, ‘Okay, sure.’ But there’s other ones were like, I’ll say, ‘The female Shield.’ Yeah, we will take that. We are very happy to be the female Shield. Yes.”

It’s unclear what lies ahead for the trio but it could certainly lead to a shot at some gold down the line given the Women’s Tag Team Champions are able to defend on any of the three brands. It gives Stark an opportunity to really dive deeper into her character as well, as a criticism the internet has had is that she has “no personality.”

