AEW: Here's How Blackpool Combat Club Won Blood and Guts 2022

The hyperviolent main event of AEW Dynamite saw The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz defeat The Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood and Guts Match. The final moments of the match saw Eddie Kingston throw Sammy Guevara off the roof of the cage, then try to force Chris Jericho to submit with his Stretch Plum submission. But at the same time, Claudio Castagnoli had locked Matt Menard inside a Sharpshooter behind Kingston. Menard tapped out first, giving the babyfaces the victory. But the win was bittersweet for Kingston, as he looked visually upset over Castagnoli (someone he has years of history and animosity with) getting the win before he could force Jericho to surrender.

For as bloody as the match was, one of its worst injuries might've happened early on. Santana seemingly hurt his leg moments after entering the cage when he hit Daniel Garcia with an Uranage and landed awkwardly on his knee. He remained up against the cage wall for the rest of the match and was quietly helped to the back while the cage door was open.

This story is developing...