AEW Fans Chanting for WWE Tag Team Reunion at Blood and Guts
AEW fans have had a lot to celebrate during tonight's special Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite, though no one expected there to be a celebration of a former WWE Tag Team during the festivities. The Blood and Guts match featured the Jericho Appreciation Society taking on the Blackpool Combat Club, and the newest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club is what set things in motion. The latest addition to the crew was Claudio Castagnoli, who debuted at Forbidden Door, and it turned out that after the first wave in tonight's match, he was joined by Jake Hager, his old We The People teammate in WWE. Lots of fans noticed too, because soon after they came to face to face We The People chants rang out, and fans were reacting immediately on social media.
We The People was the catchphrase of The Real Americans, which were made up of Hager (going by Jack Swagger then) and Claudio (then going by Cesaro). They were managed by Zeb Colter (Dutch Mantell), and as the name suggests, their gimmick was that they were 'real" Americans because they were either born here or came to the country legally. They got the catchphrase over with fans, and while they were only together for a little while before Cesaro would split off and go with Paul Heyman.
Still, the fans definitely remember, and there were quite a few reactions to the We The People chants online. You can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide, and let us know what you think of Blood & Guts so far in the comments. You can also always talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Face to Face
WE THE PEOPLE#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PtDgrizB4k— Peps🌸 #MaikaStyle (@PepsWrestling) June 30, 2022
Here For It
I’m here for the “We the People” chant. 😂— thewrestlingclassic (@twcworldwide) June 30, 2022
The Chants
“We the People” chants @ClaudioCSRO @RealJakeHager #BloodAndGuts #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/xn0ia16eDY— Mehran (@ShiningMehran) June 30, 2022
Back In The Ring
WE THE PEOPLE!
Claudio Castagnoli and Jake Hager back in the same ring.
AEW Blood and Guts already rules. pic.twitter.com/3hUGIVYQyD— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) June 30, 2022
History
Claudio & Hager. The HISTORY between those 2. “WE THE PEOPLE” anyone? The Real Americans. #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts— 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕬-𝕿𝖗𝖆𝖎𝖓💎 #NBACHAMPSWARRIORS (@AMTXXIII23) June 30, 2022
Bad Creative!
Crowd chanting “WE THE PEOPLE” makes this gif funny #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9XMKttzwsT— Dave: Steinbrenner’s idiot sons gotta come see me (@daveusesthis) June 30, 2022
In 2022
The crowd is chanting We The People in 2022 😂 #AEWDynamite— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) June 30, 2022
Blast From The Past
Blast from the past. #AEW #AEWDynamite #WeThePeople #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/quoP9fdjtV— Prince Reyno レイノ王子 🇺🇦 (@InterviewPrince) June 30, 2022
Where's Dutch Mantell?
They should yell WE THE PEOPLE and turn on everyone in the ring WHERE'S DUTCH MANTEL #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts— K L D (@Khyrin_DeBoss) June 30, 2022