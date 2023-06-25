AEW: Latest Update on Blood and Guts 2023

AEW's annual Blood and Guts event is reportedly on the horizon. Sean Ross Sapp reported via Fightful Select on Sunday that AEW is targeting the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite at the TD Garden in Boston. Last year's Blood and Guts also took place in late June, emanating from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The company utilized last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view to help build to the Blood and Guts match by having The Jericho Appreciation Society brawl with The Blackpool Combat Club after the main event and it's possible the same will happen this year in any of the matches involving The BCC and The Elite at tonight's pay-per-view.

There have also been rumors of the first women's Blood and Guts match taking place this year between The Outcasts (currently comprised of Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho) and The AEW Originals (some combination of Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, Skye Blue and Hikaru Shida). Baker loved the idea when talking with ComicBook back in March. Who do you think will all be involved in this year's Blood and Guts matches? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

"Let's do it. I do pretty okay in the hardcore matches, so I'm not worried. And I wouldn't want anyone else on my side other than the Originals," Baker said at the time.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

AEW World Championship: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosukta Takeshita & Shota Umino vs. The Elite (Hangman Page & The Young Bucks), Eddie Kingston & Tomohiro Ishii

Sting, Darby Allin & Tetsuya Naito vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki

Owen Hart Cup: Athena vs. Billie Starkz (Zero Hour)

Stu Grayson vs. El Phantaso (Zero Hour)

Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. Roppongi Vice & El Desperado (Zero Hour)

