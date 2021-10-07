All Elite Wrestling officially announced after this week’s AEW Dynamite that it has signed former NXT star Bobby Fish. The veteran grappler challenged Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship earlier in the night, and while he came up short Fish cut a backstage promo for AEW’s social media swearing this was not the last time he’d be stepping into the ring with “The Spanish God.” Fish has previously worked for Pro Wrestling Noah, Ring of Honor and New Japan, though his most successful run came as one of the four members of The Undisputed Era in WWE’s NXT. He was released by the WWE back on August 6.

Guevara’s victory over Fish was immediately cut off by the arrival of Scorpio Sky and America Top Team, who quickly beat him down. A six-man tag match was announced for the Oct. 15 episode of AEW Rampage pitting Guevara, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager against The Men of the Year and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1445935434022936579?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The announcement officially reunites Fish with fellow Undisputed Era member Adam Cole, who arrived at the All Out pay-per-view last month. The other half of the group remains in NXT, with O’Reilly feuding with Pete Dunne while Roderick Strong is the reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion and top member of The Diamond Mine faction. Cole talked about NXT becoming NXT 2.0 during a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho.

“This is all just me guessing. I think, for sure, (AEW beating NXT) played a part (in the rebrand),” Cole said. “I also understand the thought process of…there were so many guys in NXT who were presented a certain way and then they’d go to Raw or SmackDown and it was a complete 180. I see the standpoint of, if I am Vince McMahon, him looking at NXT as this breeding ground for guys on Raw and SmackDown, he wants his hands in it a little bit more and he wants bigger guys. Not saying everyone is going to be big, but more guys who are geared to be ready to go for Raw and SmackDown. I understand that. When I was there at NXT, it was treated as a third brand. We got on television because of it, we had the big Survivor Series month, which was really cool. It was the more athletic pro wrestling storytelling and style. Them going back to this, certainly, AEW has to play a factor in my mind. It just has to. More important, I do think it’s so they don’t have to change a thing about guys when they are in NXT now.”