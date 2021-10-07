This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara successfully retain the TNT Championship against Bobby Fish. But the “Spanish God’s” celebration was short-lived, as Scorpio Sky and America’s Top Team quickly surrounded the ring and attacked. A returning Chris Jericho and Jake Hager ran out to make the save for their fellow Inner Circle member, forcing Dan Lambert & co. to retreat. He then announced on the Oct. 15 edition of AEW Rampage, taking place in Miami, it would be Guevara, Jericho and Hager against Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos in a six-man tag match.

UFC star Jorge Masvidal, who knocked Jericho out cold with a running knee back at AEW Grand Slam, would also be in attendance as Lambert’s ringside bodyguard. The match will mark dos Santos’ pro wrestling debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1445916194473758722?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…