After weeks of teasing, Brody King finally arrived in AEW on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Raleigh, North Carolina. Malakai Black had been teasing that a new member of The House of Black would be arriving soon and when he found himself outnumbered by The Varsity Blondes and Penta El Zero Meido the lights went out as King appeared in the middle of the ring. King is best known for his time in Ring of Honor, winning both the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships as part of Villain Enterprises. Upon ROH’s announcement of their hiatus, King was free to work elsewhere.

King and Black already have a bit of history as they’re the current PWG World Tag Team Champions in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Excalibur referred to the pair as the Kings of the Black Throne, their tag team name in PWG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1481452869626826752?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…