AEW Champion Tweets Then Deletes Details of an Injury

It seems that another top AEW star has suffered an injury.

The AEW World Champion MJF took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he has a torn labrum. "I just got an MRI. I tore my labrum in my left shoulder. I'll be defending my title at Worlds End. I believe in AEW," a since deleted post read.

Friedman wrestled two matches at AEW Full Gear, an ROH tag team title match with Samoa Joe against The Gunns and an AEW World Championship defense against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White. During the match with White, it was reported that Friedman suffered a hip dislocation from an elbow drop and he had to get his hip popped back into place. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful confirmed that the shoulder injury is real, and that it was sustained during the match.

MJF says he has a torn labrum but will be defending his title against Samoa Joe anyway pic.twitter.com/z3EdlaGPkC — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) November 27, 2023

Friedman is currently the longest reigning AEW World Champion at 373 days and counting after he surpassed Kenny Omega's streak. He's currently in a program with the other half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions Adam Cole as "Better Than You Bay Bay." With Cole also injured, Friedman has been defending the titles sporadically while also defending the world championship. Samoa Joe, White, and Wardlow are all currently gunning after the champion. AEW Worlds End is set for December 30 in Long Island, NY, Friedman's hometown. A typical return with a torn labrum can take anywhere from four to six months.

