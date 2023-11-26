Dante Martin Returns From Injury on AEW Collision

One of AEW's top tag team prospects, Top Flight, reunited on tonight's episode of AEW Collision. In a backstage promo with Action Andretti and Darius Martin, Andretti mentions that they have been teaming for eight months now and he feels like they have built great chemistry together. Andretti also says they wIll be in Minneapolis for AEW Dynamite next Wednesday. "Yeah man, we have been building a lot of chemistry. But it seems like there's something just a little bit off and I think I know what that might be," Martin says. He looks off to the side just as Dante enters the screen. "Y'all ready to step up?" he asks. "It's time to take flight!"

Dante Martin has been out of action since March after suffering a severe leg injury at ROH Supercard of Honor in the "Reach for the Sky" Ladder Match in honor of Jay Briscoe. Martin delivered a Canadian destroyer through a table where he broke his leg. In July, Ian Riccaboni stated that Martin was ahead of schedule given his injury. Before his unfortunate injury, it appeared that the fan-favorite tag team in Top Flight was getting a push into the title scene that would see them holding some tag team gold by the end of 2023.

Top Flight's Unfortunate Run in AEW

Since their arrival in AEW they've managed to hang with some of the most established teams in AEW. The Elite, the Young Bucks, Blackpool Combat Club, FTR, Butcher and The Blade -- unfortunately, their run has been largely plagued with injuries. Dante's leg injury came just shy of a year after he returned from his prior injury in the summer of 2022, not long after Darius' return. In 2021, Darius suffered a torn ACL in February, returning an entire year later in March of 2022. That return was cut short after he got into a car accident that would leave him out until November of last year.

With the state of the AEW tag team and trios divisions in a bit of disarray at the moment, it gives Top Flight the perfect opportunity to regain that momentum that they had earlier this year, possibly even winning a set of tag titles before the year is over. It also allows AEW to really focus on utilizing more of their younger talent with the rise of stars like TBS Champion Julia Hart, Hook, Skye Blue, AEW World Champion MJF, Jack Perry, and The Gunns.