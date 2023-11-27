Tony Khan Can't Answer Questions About CM Punk's WWE Survivor Series Return

The AEW President is not allowed to comment on the Second City Saint.

CM Punk has returned to WWE. The Second City Saint ended his near decade-long absence from the sports-entertainment giant this past weekend, showing up in essentially a post-credits scene at WWE Survivor Series. Punk has been the biggest talking point of the wrestling world on what feels like a weekly basis for the past two and a half years. His initial return to the squared circle at AEW All Out 2021 dominated that entire summer's headlines. His "will he, won't he" return to AEW following the infamous backstage fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks had new updates until it eventually came to fruition on the premiere episode of AEW Collision this past June. His firing from AEW after another incident at AEW ALL IN: London immediately linked him to WWE.

Just as everyone sought out WWE reactions following his AEW debut in August 2021, all eyes are now on AEW's response to Punk's WWE return.

Tony Khan "Legally" Can't Talk About CM Punk

(Photo: AEW)

Don't expect to hear the AEW President's thoughts on CM Punk anytime soon.

Speaking to Steve Hermon of BBC while promoting AEW's return to Wembley Stadium next year, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Punk's WWE comeback.

"Can't talk about that, nor do I think it's the time or the place, but I appreciate you asking," Khan said. "I'm very excited about AEW ALL IN [at] Wembley Stadium [returning next year]. Not to dodge your question, it's just not something I can legally talk about."

Legalities have been a common denominator with Punk and AEW. The aforementioned backstage fight with The Elite after the controversial AEW All Out 2022 post-show press conference was marred with legal limitations, as all parties involved remain barred from making public comments about it. When Punk returned to AEW this past June, he was exclusive to new show AEW Collision, a Saturday program that never featured Kenny Omega or the Young Bucks until after Punk was fired.

Punk, Omega and the Bucks shared a locker room on two occasions this year, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and AEW ALL IN: London. The former reportedly made efforts to physically divide the locker room to ensure the two parties would not cross paths while the latter was said to have had a brief and cordial interaction between Punk and the Bucks.

Unlike his original absence from AEW, Punk has not been necessarily "erased" from company history since his firing, as he still receives the rare reference here and there.

Punk makes his first WWE Monday Night Raw appearance in nine years tonight at 8 PM ET on USA Network.