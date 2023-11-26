AEW Collision: Continental Classic Night Two Results

Night two of AEW's Continental Classic tournament, their response to NJPW's G1 Climax, took place on AEW Collision. The episode featured two matchups: Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. House of Black's Brody King.

Castagnoli and one of AEW's brightest younger AEW talents, Daniel Garcia, opened AEW Collision for the blue league. Prior to the match, a promo video was released of Garcia who noted that while everyone in the blue league is coming off a win of some sort, he's taken some pretty big losses recently against Andrade El Idolo, Miro, and AEW World Champion MJF. Despite his best efforts, Blackpool Combat Club's Castagnoli pulled out a victory with the Riccola Bomb, earning himself three points.

The first upset of the tournament happened when Eddie Kingston and the House of Black's Brody King locked up for the first time. In what seemed like an obvious matchup given the fact that Kingston is the ROH World Champion and NJPW Strong Champion. At the end of the tournament those belts will go to the winner. Kingston tried his best to withstand the force of King, delivering multiple spinning backfists but King proved to be the tougher competitor in this match, getting a pin over Kingston with Dante's Inferno.

AEW Continental Classic Participants

The Continental Classic is sorted into two leagues -- blue and gold. The blue league contains ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston, Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King of the House of Black, Andrade El Idolo, and Daniel Garcia. The gold league features another BCC member, Jon Moxley, RUSH, "Switchblade" Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Jay Lethal. On AEW Dynamite, Strickland continued his dominant streak in AEW by getting a pin over Lethal. White, who lost to MJF at Full Gear last weekend, rebounded by defeating RUSH. Finally, Moxley wrestled Briscoe for the first time ever. Moxley would also get the pin, securing three points and joining Strickland and White in the lead.

As of this update, Strickland, White, Moxley, Castagnoli, and King have three points in the tournament. Stay tuned to Comicbook.com for updates on AEW's Continental Classic.