CM Punk Fights Back at Internet Trolls Picking Sides: "Go Touch Grass"

Lots of rumors and reports have been swirling around CM Punk's expected return to All Elite Wrestling, but despite being off Television for a while, Punk never really left the online wrestling discourse. Today Punk addressed that on social media, addressing the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez through his Instagram story and then posting what seems to be an email from Alvarez as well as more comments on people talking about him. He then went on Instagram again, this time on video, and here he talked about people picking sides on a subject they aren't deeply knowledgeable of and told them to "touch grass".

Punk's first post reads, "Look everyone, Bryan Alvarez doesn't like it when misinformed internet trolls make up rumors about him so please stop making up rumors and stories for clicks while Bryan makes up rumors and stories for clicks okay? He's married for gods sake! By gawd that man has a family!!! (Bryan Alvarez shut the f*** up and stop talking about me challenge day 1)".

(Photo: Instagram)

Then Punk posted an email that seems to be from Alvarez, though it wasn't sent directly to Punk. In the email, it says "Feel stupid for even bothering to write this, but David Bixenspan is in one of his moods and I have been reading THE stupidest s*** the last three days. If you ever talk to Punk about this (and I doubt you will, and I doubt even more that he'd give a f***), please let him know that I do not nor have I ever had any problem with him."

Punk finally addressing the parasocial relationships on both sides.



Elite stans. Punk stans. Watch this. pic.twitter.com/NKcPXB7xqG — TranquiloClubYT (@TranquiloClubYT) May 17, 2023

"It has been FOUR YEARS and Big still believes that I hold a grudge against CM Punk because he was dating Maria. The best part is that I am writing this on my anniversary weekend with my wife. I can only imagine the s*** that will be written in another four years," the email continues. "So yeah. Hope things are going well for you and let me know if you need anything. Bryan."

Then we get a picture of Punk's dog Larry with the caption "Larry has been hired. He is the chief executive in charge of morsels and scraps. He actually has experience and is qualified for this position so we are all shocked, but optimistic at his hiring."

Punk completes this series of messages by writing "Friendly reminder: I haven't been on tv in nine months and ya'll still just can't stop talking bout me. Maybe stop, you'll feel better. Love, hate, it's all the same. I don't enjoy being the sole person that props up entire misinformed clickbait industry based on toxic gossip from lying sources, but what can you do? When you're the king, it comes with the crown."

After those previous messages, Punk recorded a video with his last message. "One more before I go really quick. The parasocial relationship a lot of fringe wrestling fans have with certain people is really unhealthy. I get the tribalism, like it's fun to root for your team, but picking sides seems a little silly. You don't know me. You don't know anybody else. So, you know, go touch grass," Punk said.

Punk's return is expected soon if recent reports are to be believed, and all signs point to Punk being a mainstay of AEW Collision, a brand-new Saturday show that was revealed earlier today. We'll have to wait and see.