Bryan Danielson Reflects on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Injury

Bryan Danielson is on the shelf. The American Dragon suffered a broken arm during his AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door main event match against Kazuchika Okada. The injury appeared to be a bit of a freak accident, as it occurred when Okada landed a top rope elbow drop on Danielson. Elbow drops typically target the opponent’s chest or stomach. In this case, Danielson’s arm was left unprotected, and it took some of the weight of Okada’s body as he landed. While initial expectations were that Danielson would be out of action for 6-8 weeks, recent updates have indicated that his recovery timetable will be longer.

Bryan Danielson Reflects on Forbidden Door Injury

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Bryan Danielson reflected on breaking his arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, noting he appreciated the challenge of finishing a match of that caliber with such a setback.

“He did an elbow drop to me off the top rope. It ended up breaking my arm. I wrestled another ten minutes with a broken arm, which the doctor said made it worse. That said, I find a certain joy in doing things that are hard,” Danielson said. “Even though it probably caused me a little bit more damage, I got more value out of it that it happened versus if it had not happened.”

The value in being battle tested aside, Danielson does feel frustrated that the injury has prevented him from competing at AEW ALL IN: London.

“If I could take it back, I would wish my arm never got broken and that I’d be able to wrestle at All In in Wembley,” Danielson continued. “It’s going to be one of the biggest wrestling crowds in history and I don’t get to take part in it because my arm is still healing. Despite that, and I wouldn’t ask for my arm to be broken if I could do it over again, but because it did happen and I couldn’t control it, it almost gave more meaning to how I felt about the match itself.

“When you put yourself in an uncomfortable position or you do something and it’s uncomfortable and you keep doing it, it’s not like, ‘Yay, I did it.’ It’s, ‘Can I do this?’ For example, while fasting or wrestling with a broken arm, can I do this and keep a good attitude while being in pain, while being starving? Those are things I think to myself when things are happening.”

Danielson is set to travel to London for AEW ALL IN: London for various appearances but is not expected to wrestle.