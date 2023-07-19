AEW's Bryan Danielson Provides Major Injury Update

The battle between Bryan Danielson and Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door more than lived up to expectations, though unfortunately Danielson was injured during the match. Danielson suffered a fractured forearm at one point and proceeded to wrestle despite it for 10 more minutes before the match wrapped up. The injury turned out to be more significant than first thought, and now Danielson has revealed a new update on his progress after undergoing surgery two weeks ago. You can find his full post below.

Danielson provided an update on his arm's progress on social media, complete with pictures of the X-rays. Danielson wrote on Twitter, "Also, to give everyone an update before #AEWDynamite, I got surgery on my arm about two weeks ago, where they put in a steel rod and 9 screws. Surgery went well and I'm on the road to recovery. Thank you all for the support, and check out #BloodAndGuts tonight!"

The good news is that Danielson is recovering and on the mend, but it might be a minute before we see him back in action in the ring. Even before the broken forearm, Danielson was described as being banged up for a while, which is why he wasn't heavily involved in any matches for a bit outside of protected sequences.

A recent report revealed that Danielson's injury has caused several adjustments creatively, as there were evidently plans for Danielson to wrestle more regularly on TV after Forbidden Door. Danielson has taken on a bigger role in creative overall, especially in regards to AEW Collision. Hopefully, he'll still be able to contribute in that capacity despite the injury, because Danielson has enjoyed the process.

"I love working with Tony and I love working in AEW," Danielson said during the Double or Nothing press conference. "It's a lot of fun because, sometimes, before I even got here, Tony and I would talk on the phone sometimes for an hour-and-a-half to two hours and we'd just be talking about things and wrestling and that sort of thing. I think we have a lot of similar ideas on wrestling, and sometimes he says things to me and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, that's a great idea,' and we riff off each other really well. When we do it, it doesn't feel like work. When you love wrestling, stuff like that is fun."

There's always a chance Danielson could be back by AEW All In: London, but that might be too quick of a turnaround, as it takes place in August. With the injury requiring surgery, Danielson might not be ready to jump back into the ring at Wembley, but he is, AEW will assuredly be glad to have him back in the ring.

In the meantime, you can watch AEW Collision every Saturday night at 8 PM EST on TNT. AEW All In London takes place at Wembley Stadium on August 27th.

