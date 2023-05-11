AEW: What Miro and Thunder Rosa's Returns Mean for AEW Collision

Miro and Thunder Rosa both returned from hiatus on this week's AEW Dynamite as the pair were shown backstage approaching Tony Khan's office. Khan would then deliver a message later in the night, hyping up a big announcement that is believed to be the unveiling of AEW Collision as a weekly Saturday night show. Sean Ross Sapp confirmed via Fightful Select on Wednesday night that the pair's returns were directly connected to the show's launch and hinted that others were on their way back as well. Since CM Punk has been connected to this new show for months, you can safely count him among that list.

While she's been back at AEW tapings working as a commentator for the Spanish broadcast for a while, Rosa still hasn't wrestled a match since last August when she had to relinquish the AEW Women's World Championship due to a back injury. Miro has been absent since last year's All Out pay-per-view, though that's reportedly been due to AEW Creative having nothing for him.

AEW brought back Miro & Thunder Rosa in one night. Tremendous stuff.



Dave Meltzer discussed both returns on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying that while Miro's return was expected Rosa still isn't fully recovered. He explained (h/t WrestlingNews.co), "Miro doesn't surprise me because he's been on the shelf for a while and so he could be one of the new stars for the Saturday show.

"Then Rosa...Rosa's back is really bad," he continued. "I was kinda surprised. She's been at the tapings every week [for Spanish commentary] and I know that when she's trained in the ring... they showed one of them on All Access and granted that was months ago, but I've heard still, when she's training, she's hurting a lot. Her back is not better....they reintroduced her. I don't know what the role would be. I didn't get the impression she was ready to return so quickly."

One thing Miro could do immediately upon his return is start chasing the TNT Championship again. "The Redeemer" had a stellar reign back in 2021 and has openly stated in interviews that the title has lost quite a bit of value since then.

'Well, it's the man that creates the title, not the title that creates the man. I think everything I did with that title [TNT Championship] was the fruits of my labor. The title didn't come with all this heaviness. I mean, it came from Darby [Allin] which is a great competitor but, you know, it was -- we're just such different people, such a different style and then everybody that came after that, they tried to take it but that's just not possible. When I hang onto something, it's mine and unfortunately, the Sammy Guevara thing came in, he landed on my balls, let's not forget about that. The finish [of our TNT Title match], he did the four-70,000-do-whatever-the-thing is. I was preparing to protect myself, he landed right on my balls and you can't kick out of that, nobody can," he explained in an interview with WhatCulture.

"So I don't even take fault of that but I take fault — I take a fault of maybe being too good of a champion because ever since I lost that title, that title has gone to sh—s and that's nothing but to blame Sammy Guevara for that, so he's got to bear the cross for that," he added.