AEW Fans Are Buzzing About a Weekly Saturday Night Show

All Elite Wrestling already has two weekly wrestling shows — AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights on TBS and AEW Rampage on Friday nights on TNT. And even though the latter has struggled to maintain its viewership since initially launching in August 2021, reports of the young promotion wanting to launch a third weekly show started popping up this week. Andrew Zarian recently stated on Mat Men Radio that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are in talks about starting another one-hour show, this time on Saturday nights. There's plenty of speculation that it could start at 6:05 p.m., the famous timeslot held by Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW that ran from 1971-2000.
There's also a rumor that the show could be titled AEW Collision as the company filed a trademark for that name earlier this year. Between this news and the AEW: All Access series set to premiere later this month, it looks like the promotion and WBD's relationship is stronger than ever. Check out some of the fan reactions to the news of a third show below!
What's the Next Narrative?
#AEWDynamite
"Dead by 2020"#AEWRampage
"No one will watch recorded wrestling"#RhodesToTheTop
"Cody isn't a draw"#AEWAllAccess
"Who cares about wrestlers outside of wrestling?"#AEWCollision
"OMG, will WBD PLEASE STOP giving AEW new shows? They're supposed to be dying!"
😂— Wrestling Spotlight💡 (@WrestleLight) March 11, 2023
So, About That Next Contract...
Mondays: #aewdarkelevation
Tuesday: #aewdark
Wed: #AEWDynamite/All-Access
Thurs: #ROH
Friday: #AEWRampage
Saturday: #AEWCollision???
Good Signs from #WBD as #AEW looking for new contract pic.twitter.com/c5ZjAmLL9n— Kaydrian Esau (@KaydrianWebb) March 11, 2023
An Alternative
Not sure about a third in-ring AEW show on TV when their secondary show is already kinda struggling in ratings Friday nights.
Moving Rampage to Saturdays at 6:05 would’ve been better. https://t.co/WzJA9utdZw— Marc Quill of #RingCrashers (@MarcQuill) March 11, 2023
Bring It Back
If AEW is getting a Saturday night show I hope they recreate the old WCWSN intro where a factory builds wrestlers (?) and then explodes (??) pic.twitter.com/2xgjYcmCZy— Joe Gagne (@joegagne) March 11, 2023
Bring This Back Too
If AEW does a 6:05 show they have to have a cool background to do interviews they just have too. I don’t know if anyone would be mad at them if they used the blue wall. But if not. USE IT!! pic.twitter.com/mTAImoDscY— AEW BoT®️ (@BotAew) March 11, 2023
Everything Is Wrestling!
Hearing the news about a possible new AEW show on Saturdays, trying to be excited but also thinking about how wrestling content is gradually consuming my entire life and how I don’t have time for literally anything else. #WrestlingFOMO #EverythingisFine #MaybeICouldGiveUpSleep pic.twitter.com/JuxvdIfPPv— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) March 11, 2023
Very Good Question
They wanted another hour of wrestling owned by AEW…
…why doesn’t ROH have a TV deal again? https://t.co/3GEBmr1c5r— Kate | Fightful | Mark Order (@MissKatefabe) March 12, 2023