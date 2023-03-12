AEW Fans Are Buzzing About a Weekly Saturday Night Show

All Elite Wrestling already has two weekly wrestling shows — AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights on TBS and AEW Rampage on Friday nights on TNT. And even though the latter has struggled to maintain its viewership since initially launching in August 2021, reports of the young promotion wanting to launch a third weekly show started popping up this week. Andrew Zarian recently stated on Mat Men Radio that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery are in talks about starting another one-hour show, this time on Saturday nights. There's plenty of speculation that it could start at 6:05 p.m., the famous timeslot held by Georgia Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW that ran from 1971-2000.

There's also a rumor that the show could be titled AEW Collision as the company filed a trademark for that name earlier this year. Between this news and the AEW: All Access series set to premiere later this month, it looks like the promotion and WBD's relationship is stronger than ever. Check out some of the fan reactions to the news of a third show below!