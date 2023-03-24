New AEW Show's Premiere Date Possibly Revealed

All Elite Wrestling continues to expand. The promotion burst onto the scene in early 2019, strictly running pay-per-view events in the first three quarters before debuting its weekly television series that fall. AEW Dynamite marked the beginning of a partnership between Tony Khan's promotion and Warner Media. That partnership expanded for the first time in Summer 2021, when AEW added a one-hour Friday broadcast, AEW Rampage, to its weekly schedule. Outside the ring, AEW has experimented with reality-based programming as well in the form of Rhodes To The Top and the upcoming AEW All Access. Outside of broadcast television, AEW airs AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation on its YouTube channel.

It appears that AEW is expanding its content slate once more. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast had previously reported that the company was looking to add another hour-long broadcast to its weeks, with Saturday seen as the landing spot. Fightful Select added that this new show could be looking at 6 PM ET for its time slot.

AEW is now advertising a "live televised event" scheduled for Saturday, July 8th emanating from the Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan. Unless this show is a pivoted AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage, this is likely the date and site of the first mystery Saturday show.

🇨🇦 #AEW makes its Regina, Saskatchewan debut on the NEW DATE of Saturday, July 8 with a LIVE televised event from the @brandtcentre!

🎟️ Tickets are ON SALE NOW! — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2023

The advertisement features a number of top AEW talent including Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter, and more. It's worth noting that Bryan Danielson is also on this advertisement, indicating that he will be back on AEW television by the time this event comes around.

The rumored name for this Saturday show is AEW Collision. AEW filed to trademark that phrase in February specifically for "a continuing program about wrestling."

The full trademark description can be seen below...

"Mark For: AEW COLLISON™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring wrestling provided through television and the internet; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on AEW's Saturday show.