AEW Full Gear: Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin Victorious Over Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus
The trio of Sting, Adam Copeland, and Darby Allin left AEW Full Gear as winners.
AEW Full Gear officially kicked off with the Trios matchup of Sting, Darby Allin, and the "Rated R" Superstar Adam Copeland up against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. A seventh participant decided to join the festivities when "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair made his way down to the ring as well to support Sting, who was wrestling his final match in Los Angeles. As a wrestling fan, you couldn't ask for a better kickoff to the highly-anticipated show. By the time the match was over, Sting, Allin, and Copeland reigned supreme over Cage, Wayne, and Luchasaurus.
It was a back-and-forth bout that saw Darby Allin take some of his signature high spots, including a vicious chokeslam outside the ring by Luchasaurus. The crowd was left wondering if Allin's ribs and back were broken in half, but the match continued as fans waited for the confrontation between former best friends Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.
Luchasaurus with a PUNISHING chokeslam!
Cage & Copeland face to face!
Christian Cage abandons team at AEW Full Gear
The reason Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland won at AEW Full Gear is all because of Christian Cage. The dastardly Cage took his cheap shots wherever he could slip them in, but when it came down to the final moments of the match, he chose to leave his teammates Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus behind. After securing the victory, the crowd at The Kia Forum in the City of Angels gave Sting a standing ovation for his final appearance in the venue.
AEW Full Gear 2023 Results
AEW World Championship: MJF (c) OR Adam Cole vs. Jay White
AEW World Tag Team Championships – Ladder Match: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne
AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm
AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland
Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Young Bucks
AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) def. Jon Moxley
Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland def. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne
Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and Samoa Joe (c) def. The Gunns
Zero Hour – ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) def. Jay Lethal
Zero Hour: Claudio Castagnoli def. Buddy Matthews