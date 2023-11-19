AEW Full Gear: Sting, Adam Copeland & Darby Allin Victorious Over Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus

AEW Full Gear officially kicked off with the Trios matchup of Sting, Darby Allin, and the "Rated R" Superstar Adam Copeland up against Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus. A seventh participant decided to join the festivities when "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair made his way down to the ring as well to support Sting, who was wrestling his final match in Los Angeles. As a wrestling fan, you couldn't ask for a better kickoff to the highly-anticipated show. By the time the match was over, Sting, Allin, and Copeland reigned supreme over Cage, Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

It was a back-and-forth bout that saw Darby Allin take some of his signature high spots, including a vicious chokeslam outside the ring by Luchasaurus. The crowd was left wondering if Allin's ribs and back were broken in half, but the match continued as fans waited for the confrontation between former best friends Christian Cage and Adam Copeland.

Christian Cage abandons team at AEW Full Gear

The reason Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland won at AEW Full Gear is all because of Christian Cage. The dastardly Cage took his cheap shots wherever he could slip them in, but when it came down to the final moments of the match, he chose to leave his teammates Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus behind. After securing the victory, the crowd at The Kia Forum in the City of Angels gave Sting a standing ovation for his final appearance in the venue.

