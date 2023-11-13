AEW Full Gear 2023: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

All Elite Wrestling is returning to pay-per-view for its penultimate special of the year: AEW Full Gear. Named after an old "Hangman" Adam Page catchphrase, AEW Full Gear represented the first AEW pay-per-view with television build to it, as it was the first premium event following the debut of AEW Dynamite back in Fall 2019. Past iterations of AEW Full Gear have instilled significant paradigm shifts within the All Elite landscape, including Cody Rhodes losing the right to ever compete for the AEW World Championship as well as the coronations of both Hangman and Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

This year's AEW Full Gear has all the makings to be as consequential as its predecessors thanks to a main event that has seemingly dozens of storyline implications.

AEW Full Gear How to Watch

(Photo: AEW)

AEW Full Gear kicks off on Saturday, November 18th at 7 PM ET on YouTube with AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour. This one-hour pre-show will feature Bullet Club Gold's The Gunns challenging MJF and a mystery partner for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships. The main card for AEW Full Gear then goes live on pay-per-view at 8 PM ET, which will be available for purchase on Bleacher Report Live.

AEW Full Gear Card

(Photo: AEW, NJPW)

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

MJF (c) vs. Jay White AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jon Moxley AEW World Tag Team Championships: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne

Ricky Starks and Big Bill (c) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet OR Skye Blue

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet OR Skye Blue Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. Young Bucks

Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and ??? (c) vs. The Gunns

AEW Full Gear Betting Odds

Two major title changes could be in store if the lines are to come to fruition.

Championship challengers Jon Moxley (-200) and Toni Storm (-250) are both slight favorites in their quests for the AEW International and AEW Women's Titles. The same cannot be said for Jay White, as he sits at a massive +1000 underdog to MJF (-5000) in the AEW World Championship match.

Other favorites include the trio of Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland (-2000), Ricky Starks and Big Bill (-250), and "Hangman" Adam Page (-400).

AEW Full Gear goes down at 8 PM ET on Saturday, November 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for live coverage throughout the event.