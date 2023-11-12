Bryan Danielson Returning from Injury Sooner than Expected for AEW's New Tournament

Tony Khan had several announcements up his sleeve during tonight's AEW Collision, and this time around he kept those close to the vest until it was time to reveal them. During the show, Khan appeared alongside Bryan Danielson, who had a bandage across his face due to the orbital bone fracture he suffered during his match with Okada. There was good news though, as Khan revealed that Danielson would be competing at All In next year before he steps away from being a full-time active wrestler. Then Khan revealed a new tournament called the Continental Classic, which starts this month, but that wasn't the biggest reveal. Khan said that even though it starts in a few weeks, the first entrant is Danielson, and Danielson confirmed he is going to be back in action in time. That's great news all around, and you can see the full reveal below.

Khan started things out by saying, "I'm here with the American Dragon Bryan Danielson. Fans around the world and me personally are very sad that you've announced that this is going to be your last year as a full-time active pro wrestler, something I know that is very important to me and fans all around the world. Last year at AEW: All In we had an amazing event. The only thing that could've made the event better is that we had some of our top stars out with injuries. I think that top of the list would be the American Dragon Bryan Danielson, and I'm very excited that it coincides with a later part of your final year as a pro wrestler full time, that you will be at AEW: All In 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London."

"I couldn't be more excited. I sat at home watching All In 2023, and I just felt the energy in my body. I think that was probably the greatest pro wrestling show I have ever seen in my entire life, and I cannot wait. I cannot wait to be a part of All In in Wembley in 2024," Danielson said.

That's when Khan revealed the Continental Classic, a round-robin tournament that will feature 12 of AEW's top stars competing weekly. The tournament starts on Dynamite in Chicago on November 22nd and then moves to Collision and Rampage in Pittsburgh. Week 2 takes place on Dynamite and Rampage in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 11/29, followed by Collision in Erie, Pennsylvania on 12/2.

Week 3 starts with Collision in Montreal, QC on 12/5, followed by Dynamite and Rampage in Montreal on 12/6. Week 4 on Dynamite and Rampage takes place in Arlington, TX, and then on Collision in Garland, TX on 12/16. Week 5's matches on Dynamite and Rampage take place on 12/20 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and then Collision on 12/23 moves to San Antonio, TX.

The tournament will enter the finals on Week 6, which will take place across AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in Orlando, Florida on 12/27. The last step is the Championship Final, which takes place at Worlds End on 12/30 in Long Island, New York.

Khan then revealed that even with the tournament only starting in a few weeks, the first entrant in the tournament will be none other than Bryan Danielson. Danielson said he might not look it right now, but this is the type of tournament he's wanted to do his entire career, and nothing could stop him from competing in this. Danielson also said that the whole team is fired up, and wants to put on the best wrestling tournament ever.

