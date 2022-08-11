Danhausen Defends AEW Booking Comedic Wrestlers Like Himself and Orange Cassidy

AEW's Danhausen gave a rare out-of-character interview with HardLore this week in which he discussed AEW utilizing comedic wrestlers like himself and Orange Cassidy on its weekly programming. While both men command massive followings for their unique characters, critics tend to blame them for not being able to take the product seriously. Danhausen combatted that idea by saying both he and Cassidy have helped create new wrestling fans by drawing them into the product.

"I feel me and Orange Cassidy are the 'go-to' people for people to complain about when people don't like, 'Oh, this is too goofy for wrestling.' Also, we're the two people I always hear, 'Oh, my friends don't like wrestling, but they love you two,' and now they watch, or 'Oh, I wasn't really watching, but I saw you two, so I started.' It's a testament to, we're creating new fans, which is what you should be doing as a wrestler," Danhausen said.

"That's exactly what all of our jobs should be and I feel only a handful of people are actually doing that," he continued. "Whenever anyone comes up to me, it's multiple people every single line I do a meet & greet, 'I never watched wrestling, but I found you on YouTube.' Great, that means I'm creating new fans who haven't watched people like Dante Martin, who is a tremendous athlete. Now they're watching him like, 'Oh, this weird guy got me into this and now I can see Bryan Danielson, Dante Martin, Jade Cargill."

Danhausen arrived in AEW back in January during a Lights Out match between Cassidy and Adam Cole, in which he cursed the latter. He has only wrestled five times since then, but has managed to form an alliance with Hook as Hookhausen and FTR. He'll team with Erick Redbeard (as Beardhausen) on this week's AEW Rampage in a match against The Gunn Club. Meanwhile, Cassidy will team with The Best Friends to face The Trustbusters in the opening round of the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament.

h/t Fightful