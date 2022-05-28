AEW's New Unmatched and Unrivaled Lineups Include Danhausen, Jeff Hardy, Kris Statlander, and More

✖

Jazwares' AEW line of action figures continues to expand its roster, and at today's AEW Fan Fest Ringside Collectibles revealed a number of fan favorites and the full lineups for Unmatched Series 8 and Unrivaled Series 13 and 14. Each wave features six new figures and two of the waves include recent signees like Jeff Hardy, Danhausen, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland. We'll start things out with Unrivaled 13, which includes both Danhausen and Jeff Hardy as well as Matt Hardy, The Bunny, and Butcher and the Blade.

Moving to Series 14, the line will bring in the first AEW figures for Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and will also feature new figures for Kris Statlander, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and Orange Cassidy. No word yet on when either Unrivaled series will go up for pre-order but we'll keep you posted.

Meanwhile on the Unmatched front, we've got the lineup for Series 8, which includes the full House of Black trio of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. Matthews and King both are featured with their masks but Malakai isn't, so we're not sure if all of their figures will come with masks. The line will also include Abadon, Alex Reynolds, and The Enforcer Arn Anderson.

All of those will have pre-order links at a later time, but the pre-orders are live for Unrivaled Series 10, which includes Miro, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (with her AEW Women's World Championship, Taz, Wardlow, Andrade El Idolo, and Jack Hager, who will come with an alternate head sculpt, while El Idolo will come with his black mask. You can pre-order the new set right here.

Ringside also revealed a number of exclusive figures, including Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross, and each of the commentators include their chairs so you can recreate Dynamite's commentary crew. Other big reveals included new Lucha Bros. figures, Hook's action figure debut, AEW's Supreme Collection featuring Cody Rhodes and Britt Baker, and more.

What do you think of the new Unrivaled and Unmatched figures?