AEW Double or Nothing 2022: Oddsmakers Predict Only One Championship Will Change Hands

AEW's Double or Nothing 2022 card takes place this Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the show's lineup is nearly complete. This week's AEW Dynamite and Rampage will confirm the finals for the two Owen Hart Cup tournaments as well as whether or not MJF vs. Wardlow will indeed happen (Wardlow has to beat Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage with MJF as the special referee, but it seems like a guarantee he'll win). BetOnline released its latest betting odds for the show on Monday and, despite a handful of championships being on the line, the oddsmakers only have one title changing hands — the AEW World Championship.

"Hangman" Adam Page will be entering Sunday's main event as the underdog when he takes on CM Punk. The Chicago native was given -150 (2/3) odds of winning compared to Page's (11/10) odds. The difference is razor-thin, but it shows how fans and experts are divided over whether or not AEW will pull the trigger and let Punk go over on one of its homegrown stars and hold its top prize. The Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa are all favored to win their respective matches. Check out the full betting odds for every available match below!

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (-600) vs. Serena Deeb (+340)

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express (-150) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland (+250) vs. Team Taz (+250)

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (-1600) vs. Anna Jay (+600)

Young Bucks (-200) vs. The Hardys (+150)

Wardlow (-600) vs. MJF (+340)

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (-150) vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (+110)

HOOKHausen (-1200) vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling (+500)

The House of Black (-140) vs. Death Triangle (+100)

Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly/Samoa Joe

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly/Samoa Joe Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals: Toni Storm/Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho/Kris Statlander

CM Punk recently spoke with ComicBook about his recent stint on Mayans M.C. He also talked about his time in AEW so far — "This run has been more than what I expected. I had expectations. They were pretty high. So far, they've pretty much shattered all that, and that's just based on analytics and numbers of how well we're doing. I've long said that I'm there for the fans in the building. Nowadays everybody is still focused on ratings numbers when cable is absolutely — I canceled DirecTV months ago. I just, I couldn't do it anymore. It's too convoluted. It's too expensive. Streaming services are, I feel like, are the future. So when people look at ratings and say that wrestling is dying, I say, 'Well look at our buildings. We're selling out and we're doing our first million-dollar gate.' So I don't attribute that just to me. I attribute that to the spirit of AEW and everybody behind the scenes that makes it all work and makes it all click. But the run, my run specifically, my stuff as a whole, I've never been happier in a wrestling ring. I've never, to me, been telling more fluid, better, reality-based stories. It's been a real treat."