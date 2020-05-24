AEW's Hikaru Shida Reveals Awesome Tifa Final Fantasy Ring Gear at Double or Nothing

✖

Tonight's packed AEW Double or Nothing card featured several Championship matches, and one of the most anticipated matchups was the throwdown between Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida. So, what do you do if you're going to have a match for the Women's Championship? Well, you debut some awesome new ring gear, and Shida outdid herself with a Final Fantasy VII inspired look based on everyone's favorite brawler Tifa. Shida went all out for it too, with a red and black color scheme that changed things up from the game's look but was still unmistakably Tifa, and you. can check it out below.

Despite the changed up colors, the top, suspenders, boots, and skirt that Tifa wears in the games are all accounted for, and it's freaking sweet. She even pulled off a few kicks and punches that look as if they came right out of the game, so we're pretty sure Tifa would be quite proud of Shida repping her look.

Now, at one point Shida used a Kendo Stick to batter Rose, but we're pretty sure Tifa would still approve. All Shida needed was a Limit Break to finish Rose off, and here's hoping we see other Final Fantasy character gear make their way into AEW at some point.

(Photo: AEW)

I mean, Vincent is just begging for someone to adopt his look, right? Yeah, we need that ASAP.

Here's the full rundown for AEW's Double or Nothing.

(Photo: AEW)

The Buy In:

Private Party vs. Best Friends - #1 Contender for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Double or Nothing:

The Elite (Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz) - Stadium Stampede Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brodie Lee - Singles Match for the AEW World Championship

Cody (with Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) - AEW TNT Championship Finals

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida - Singles Match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. Mystery Opponent - Casino Ladder Match

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander

MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Jungle Boy

Let us know what you think of her Tifa gear in the comments or find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things wrestling!

