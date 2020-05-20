AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

All Elite Wrestling will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Saturday with the 2020 installment of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the show has been moved from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas down to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, where it will take place on Saturday with no fan in attendance. The show's kickoff will begin at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's social media channels, followed by the main show beginning at 8 p.m. on pay-per-view providers and Bleacher Report's streaming service B/R Live.

The headlining matches for this year's show will include an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee, the first-ever Stadium Stampede match inside TIAA Bank Field (home of the Jacksonville Jaguars) between The Elite and The Inner Circle and the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer.

The winner of that last match will be awarded AEW's newest championship by boxing legend Mike Tyson. The rivalry between the two kicked off back in early March when Jake "The Snake" Roberts made his surprise debut for the company and proclaimed that his "new client" would destroy Rhodes' "empire." That client turned out to be former New Japan star Lance Archer, who has since decimated every opponent in his path including Cody's older brother Dustin Rhodes. Roberts then things one step further by pulling out a python and placing it on an unconscious Brandi Rhodes after weeks of insults.

The show will also feature a new match concept in the Casino Ladder Match. The nine-way match works like any standard ladder match — climb the ladder and retrieve the prize hanging above the ring — but each wrestler will enter the match one by one on a set timer similar to a Royal Rumble match.

Check out the full card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

Casino Ladder Match (Winner gets an AEW World Championship Match): Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus vs. TBD

Stadium Stampede Match: Matt Hardy, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson vs. Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

(Kickoff): Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner gets an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

