Returning AEW Superstar Interferes in the Unified World Trios Match at Double or Nothing

Juice Robinson made his return to an AEW ring tonight at Double or Nothing to help the Bang Bang Gang retain their Unified World Trios Championship. One could say that the Unified World Trios match was a reunion on both sides of the ring, as the Death Triangle was reunited again, with The Lucha Brothers joining PAC against the champions, the Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Jay White). Also known as Bullet Club Gold, they defeated The Acclaimed at AEW Dynasty to combine the ROH Six-Man and AEW Trios titles. Though they've been down one member, they got some much-needed help from the returning Juice Robinson to retain their titles Sunday night.

The Unified World Trios match between the Bang Bang Gang and Death Triangle at AEW Double or Nothing ended when ROCK HARD Juice Robinson tripped PAC on the turnbuckle, causing him to fall and then get hit with a Blade Runner by Jay White for the 1-2-3 pin. Juice Robinson has been out of action since the end of 2023 as he recovered from back surgery. This extends the Unified World Trios Championship reign for the Bang Bang Gang, and opens the question of who will be the next challengers for the titles? Will Death Triangle get a rematch, or will one of the other Trios teams step up?

MJF returns at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Juice Robinson isn't the only star to make a triumphant return at AEW Double or Nothing. After being sidelined with a slew of injuries, MJF returned to confront Adam Cole, his former friend and tag team partner. MJF has been off television since December when he lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End. He reportedly suffered an injury back at Full Gear in November that would restult in him popping his hip back into place. It was also revealed that he aggravated his shoulder during the bout against the Bang Bang Gang's Jay White. He laid low for a few months but reappeared last month when fans snapped pictures of him in a sling. The day before, reports of him needing surgery were released as his physical therapy wasn't working.

"Unlike Adam Cole and all those shmucks in the back: I don't need a New Japan or a Vince McMahon to make MJF because MJF made MJF," Friedman said in his fiery return promo. "So when it comes to the salt of the earth -- back to your regularly scheduled programming, folks. No more 'haha's,' no more friendships, no more kangaroo kicks, no more bulls--t. Back to being driven by what I am driven by best and I ain't talking love -- I'm talking hate, hate, hate. And when your boy's driven by hate? Nobody's safe."

Toward the end of his speech, he lifts his pant leg to reveal a tattoo on the back of his leg which says "bet on yourself" with the AEW Double or Nothing poker chip. He turns to speak into th camera, "When it comes to MJF in AEW, you can call me the wolf of wrestling -- because I'm not f---ing leaving!

AEW Double or Nothing Results